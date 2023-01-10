N.H. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash Monday night, officials say

Emergency responders administered life-saving measures, but Berube was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Todd J. Berube, 48, was heading east on Route 102 when he collided with a Mazda sedan that was making a left-hand turn, police said.

A veteran firefighter and paramedic in Hudson, N.H., was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash, officials said.

Berube joined the Hudson Fire Department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017. He had also served as an on-call firefighter in Milford, N.H., since 2020, officials said.

“Todd was very dedicated to the fire service and made a large impact at Hudson Fire,” the Professional Firefighters of Hudson said in a Facebook post.

The crash is under investigation, police said.





