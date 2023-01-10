N.H. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash Monday night, officials say

A veteran firefighter and paramedic in Hudson, N.H., was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash, officials said.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Todd J. Berube, 48, was heading east on Route 102 when he collided with a Mazda sedan that was making a left-hand turn, police said.
Emergency responders administered life-saving measures, but Berube was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured, police said.
Berube joined the Hudson Fire Department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017. He had also served as an on-call firefighter in Milford, N.H., since 2020, officials said.
“Todd was very dedicated to the fire service and made a large impact at Hudson Fire,” the Professional Firefighters of Hudson said in a Facebook post.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
