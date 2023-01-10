In one Rhode Island town, the soft-spoken son is replacing his fiery dad as mayor

Even his fire-breathing dad, the outgoing mayor, Joseph Polisena Sr., couldn’t help but burst out laughing – before nodding his head in agreement.

“I want to thank my mother for giving me her personality,” the soft-spoken Polisena Jr. quipped, drawing applause from more than 500 residents, police officers, firefighters, and seemingly every mover and shaker in Rhode Island.

JOHNSTON – The inauguration of Joseph Polisena Jr. was moving along with the precision of a coronation last night at Johnston High School, when the new 32-year-old mayor went off script with a flawlessly timed one-liner that tells you everything you need to know about him.

Advertisement

Indeed, the new boss in Johnston may have the same name and political party as the old boss (they’re both Democrats), but junior is ready to make his mark on this town of 30,000 by setting a different tone than his brash father, who US Senator Jack Reed ranks as one of the most effective mayors he has ever worked with and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse ranks as the saltiest.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“His specialty is jumping over the desk, but you don’t have to do that to be decisive,” Polisena Jr. said as we sat in his new office around noon on Monday. He wasn’t the mayor yet, so dad ate a slice of vanilla-frosted chocolate cake behind the desk that was rightfully his for a few more hours.

“But he’ll jump over desks sometimes,” said Polisena Sr., quick to defend his son.

Polisena Sr. was mayor for 16 years, and he could have been mayor for life if he didn’t push for the term limits that forced him from office.

His persistence convinced Amazon to build a warehouse, Market Basket to open a store off of Hartford Avenue, and Citizens Bank to move its headquarters to town, but his proudest achievement is stopping the “good old boys from the bad old days,” a nod to his effort to clean up a community that has too often been tied to wiseguys and other corrupt lowlifes.

Advertisement

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. delivers his inaugural address. Dan McGowan

The new mayor doesn’t have too many empty parcels of land left to woo more companies, but he’s got plans to build on his dad’s success as the town constructs a brand new elementary school and upgrades the high school. He’s got plans to add veterans housing and more recreational opportunities for kids in the coming years.

He may be young, but Polisena Jr., an attorney, also has plenty of experience.

He worked for Republican Allan Fung when Fung was mayor of Cranston, and later for Governor Dan McKee. Interestingly, McKee was absent from the inauguration, but his former Democratic primary opponent Helena Foulkes had a prominent seat on stage alongside the elected officials in attendance.

As a member of the Town Council in recent years, it was Polisena Jr. who helped move the ball on the Amazon project after dad admittedly lost his temper with state officials. Amazon is going to pay the town between $7.5 million and $9 million a year over the next 20 years as part of its tax deal, which will likely help the new mayor hold the line on property taxes for the foreseeable future.

Even before he was sworn in, junior was making his mark. He has brought in new chiefs of the police and fire departments, and the rank-and-file police officers are moving from among the lowest-paid cops in the state to the middle-of-the-pack by municipality.

Advertisement

Polisena Jr. won his election with 69 percent of the vote against nominal competition, but he’s quick to point out that he didn’t hold a single event with his father. He had blue and white bumper stickers while dad always used red and white. Even on stage on Monday night, senior wore a bright red tie, and junior’s was navy blue.

Those differences might be subtle, but they don’t agree on every policy issue, either.

Polisena Jr., for example, voted in favor of a ballot question last year to allow cannabis to be sold for recreational use in Johnston, while Polisena Sr. said “I voted against it to cancel his vote out.”

Their personality differences are even more pronounced.

“As you’ve seen with the decisions made so far, do not mistake my lack of propensity to speak, as lack of ability to act,” Polisena Jr. said during his inaugural address. “As my strength will be achieved through decisiveness and stability, not indecision and bluster.”

One area where the father and son are in complete agreement: they believe the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, leaving moderates looking for alternatives.

When I asked Polisena Sr. if he would ever leave the party, his answer was definitive: “I will not let the progressives win. I’d rather stay and fight.”

There could come a time four or eight years from now where dad may have the ideal candidate to vote for in a statewide race. Junior already has $179,000 in his campaign account, and something tells me he isn’t just stockpiling cash for a mayoral race.

Advertisement

Which all begs question: who would win if the Polisenas ran against one another?

“Probably him,” junior said as his dad nodded approvingly.





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.