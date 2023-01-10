Opening statements heard in trial of Green Line operator charged in trolley crash that left dozens hurt

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Addady told jurors in his opening statement that “Mr. Turner neglected his duties” and “disregarded certain safety protocols and consequently he crashed his train into another causing a pretty severe accident.”

Jurors in Brighton Municipal Court heard opening arguments in the case against Owen Turner, who is charged with felony gross negligence and misdemeanor common carrier’s gross negligence stemming from the July 30, 2021, crash, according to legal filings.

The Green Line driver blamed for a rush hour trolley crash in Boston in July 2021 that injured dozens of passengers went on trial Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from the episode.

Turner’s defense lawyer, Matthew Peterson, countered that jurors will hear evidence Turner was unconscious at the time of the crash and did not intentionally neglect his duties.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on the evening in question on Commonwealth Avenue in front of Boston University.

Turner, Peterson said, was not on alcohol, drugs, or his cell phone. ”Sometimes an accident is just an accident,” Peterson said. “This was a bad accident, people were hurt, people were scared, rightfully so they were scared.”

Court records show Turner told police that after receiving a white signal light indicating he was cleared to proceed to the next stop, “he does not remember anything” before his trolley rammed into the one in front of it. Trolley operators are supposed to maintain a 500-foot distance between each other while in motion on the Green Line, according to the court records.

“Turner stated, everything seemed to be ‘foggy,’ as he has a lapse of memory,” the report said.

Turner told police at the crash scene that he did not fall asleep, but told officers the next day that he thought he fell asleep. “We inquired if he did fall asleep and Turner responded he, ‘thinks,’ he did,” police wrote.

Police said that in a third interview with Turner, on Aug. 12, 2021, at Transit Police headquarters, there were “inconsistencies” with his initial story. They also said he revealed he had been suspended multiple times for speeding in his trolley.

Investigators said in the report that Turner had been “suspended on six different occasions for a total of one hundred and fifty-seven days, to include being issued a ten-day suspension/Final Warning on July 2, 2016, for ‘speeding’ while operating a Green Line trolley.”

The report cited three instances in 2020 in which he allegedly operated Green Line trolleys above the speed limit, including an April 10, 2020, instance in which he was allegedly traveling 43 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.

Turner also told investigators, when asked, that he was considered by his colleagues to be a “fast” operator, the police report said.

Also, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board showed that Turner put the train’s controller in “full-power position prior to the accident.”

Data downloaded from Turner’s trolley indicated it was traveling 31 miles per hour in a track area where the speed limit was 10 miles per hour. It also indicated the brakes were never applied before the collision, the report said.

The police report also included the accounts of the three other T personnel who were on the trolleys involved in the collision.

Takisha King, who was operating the front car of the lead train, said she heard a “loud bang, followed by screaming.” She said she observed a number of injured passengers, including one female passenger who had “her knee popped out and torn apart.” Another female passenger was lying on the floor of the car with an apparent neck injury, King told police.

The report said police had determined that there was no outside element such as solar glare, or signal or track malfunctions, that interfered with Turner’s ability to safely operate the trolley.

Police said records indicated that Turner did not have his cellphone at the time of the crash and that he was not using his Apple Watch. He told police he had worked for the MBTA for about seven years, according to the court records.

More than two dozen people were hurt in the crash, authorities have said.

