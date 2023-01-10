Pedestrian entrance at JFK/UMass stop set to reopen by the end of the week, MBTA says

Repairs to a damaged pedestrian entrance at the JFK/UMass stop on the Red Line are almost complete, and the entrance is scheduled to reopen this week, the MBTA confirmed Tuesday.
The entrance, located on Columbia Road, closed suddenly mid-November “in the best interest of public safety” due to “critical structural findings,” a previous statement read.
“After crews finish up some remaining work the next couple of days, the MBTA anticipates opening the pedestrian bridge before the end of the week,” Lisa Battiston, a MBTA spokesperson, said in a statement.
Throughout most of the closure, the JFK/UMass stop was accessible via busway ramp, elevator, and an up-only escalator, according to the MBTA website. The station closed completely for the repairs on Jan. 7 and 8, with shuttle buses replacing trains between the Broadway and Ashmont stations and between Broadway and North Quincy stations.
“Workers made good progress over the weekend,” Battiston said.
The repairs to the walkway come nearly a year and a half after the death of a Boston University professor near the JFK/UMass stop. David Jones, 40, fell from a dilapidated state-owned staircase near the station in September 2021. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in November against the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation which remains ongoing.
