Pedestrian entrance at JFK/UMass stop set to reopen by the end of the week, MBTA says

Repairs to a damaged pedestrian entrance at the JFK/UMass stop on the Red Line are almost complete, and the entrance is scheduled to reopen this week, the MBTA confirmed Tuesday.

The entrance, located on Columbia Road, closed suddenly mid-November “in the best interest of public safety” due to “critical structural findings,” a previous statement read.

“After crews finish up some remaining work the next couple of days, the MBTA anticipates opening the pedestrian bridge before the end of the week,” Lisa Battiston, a MBTA spokesperson, said in a statement.