Representative Katie Porter and Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren have close ties

Porter, a Harvard Law School alum, studied under former Harvard Law professor and current US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate .

California Congresswoman Katie Porter on Tuesday announced her candidacy for the Senate seat currently filled by US Senator Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the august upper chamber.

But the ties between Porter, first elected to Congress in 2018, and Warren run even deeper.

The California lawmaker studied bankruptcy law under Warren at Harvard and named her youngest child Betsy,the Globe reported in 2018. Warren’s son Alex served as treasurer of Porter’s congressional campaign that year, and Porter and Warren co-authored a page-turner together entitled “The Law of Debtors and Creditors: Text, Cases, and Problems, Eighth Edition.”

And Porter’s forthcoming book “I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan,” was blurbed by Warren, who gushed, “This book is Katie—funny, sharp, fearless. I laughed out loud, I teared up, and I got furious. If you’ve ever thought of having lunch with Katie, but you figure that probably won’t work out, read this book—it’s a close second.”

Porter said of Warren in 2018, “She’s so great, I love her.”

The Globe reported that year that Warren had sent a handful of fund-raising e-mails on Porter’s behalf, and visited her district at one point to campaign for her. Their relationship went back nearly two decades, the Globe reported at the time, to when Warren agreed to help Porter become a law professor after a lunch at the now-defunct Border Cafe in Cambridge. Warren recruited Porter to help on a massive bankruptcy research project the following semester. They later co-wrote the debt tome with two other authors.

Porter also helped out on Warren’s 2020 presidential bid during the high-stakes Iowa caucuses, according to a tweet Tuesday from Alexander Linden, a Boston University law student and native Iowan who posted a photo of Porter with Warren campaign volunteers in the Hawkeye State.

“I had the pleasure of introducing Representative Katie Porter at an Elizabeth Warren GOTV [get out the vote] event in Coralville, IA,” Linden tweeted. “She lived in Coralville while teaching at the University. She’s the real deal.”

Feinstein, 89, has faced questions about her age and memory and whether she will seek another term. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

