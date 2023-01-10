A Rhode Islander helped Georgia football win the national championship last night

And while the big guard probably isn’t going to get the same credit as Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who threw four touchdown passes, Truss definitely wins the award for the most iconic photo of the night.

Truss, an offensive lineman who starred at Bishop Hendricken, helped top-ranked Georgia dismantle No. 3 TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in California last night.

Move over, Jeremy Peña. West Warwick’s Xavier Truss just saw your World Series MVP and raised you back-to-back NCAA football championships.

Truss, a redshirt junior, isn’t just the only Rhode Islander on Georgia’s roster. He appears to be the only player on the team to have played his high school football in New England. In addition to being one of the best football prospects Rhode Island has ever produced, he was also a three-time all-stater in indoor track and field.

Now he’s got a few options for his future.

He could return to Georgia next season to try to help the Bulldogs become the first team in the college football playoff era to three-peat as national champions. But he’s also eligible for the NFL draft this year.

The Athletic ranked him as the No. 24 NFL prospect playing in last night’s championship game. That sounds low, until you consider that there are at least a half dozen guys on Georgia and TCU who are projected to go in the first round later this year or next season.

