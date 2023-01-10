R.I. could open homeless shelter for couples in state-owned property by the end of January

The housing department is expected to sign a contract with Crossroads Rhode Island, which will be the organization to staff the shelter.

The former group home at 662 Hartford Ave. in Providence has not been used for about three years, but the state housing and community development department plans on opening approximately 40 emergency shelter beds by the end of January, according to their presentation to the state properties commission on Tuesday. The plan, which was presented by the Rachel Flaherty, the housing department’s grant project specialist, was approved by the commission.

PROVIDENCE — A new emergency shelter in a previously vacant state-owned property may open by the end of the month with 40 beds for individual adults.

When the 40 new beds open, the state will have 851 funded and available shelter beds.

Crossroads, which proposed operating this shelter as a dedicated shelter for couples, is prepared to expand the intended service population to include individuals, according to housing department spokesman Chris Raia.

Raia, a contract worker and employee of public relations firm Duffy & Shanley, said Crossroads will work within the Coordinated Entry System to “identify and serve those individuals and couples with the highest acuity.”

Children will not be served at the site, Raia said. Due to the property’s proximity to a school, registered sex offenders will not be allowed to stay at the site.

As of Monday, the state spent approximately $150,000 to renovate the building, which includes ceiling and flooring replacement, roof repair, and electrical and plumbing repair. Outside work like landscaping, a privacy fence, and replacement steps were also conducted on the property.

Work on the property was paid for by the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Homeless Assistance funding.

“While the only long-term solution to ending homelessness in Rhode Island is to build more permanent housing, it is critical that we continue to make immediate investments in low-barrier resources that make warm shelter and much-needed supportive services more accessible to more individuals in need,” Rhode Island Department of Housing Secretary Josh Saal said in a statement.

