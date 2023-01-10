Ruggerio names new Senate committee chairs

Senator Dawn M. Euer, a Newport Democrat, will serve as chair of the Judiciary Committee, replacing Senator Cynthia A. Coyne, a Barrington Democrat who did not seek re-election. The Judiciary Committee handles judicial confirmations and often-contentious hearings on gun legislation, access to public records, and election law.

Euer has served in the Senate since 2017 and was chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture. She works as general counsel for the Capital Good Fund. She helped the lead the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in Rhode Island and was lead sponsor of the 2021 Act on Climate.

“In the Senate, Dawn Euer has distinguished herself as an extraordinarily dedicated and effective public servant,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “Her leadership and hard work have helped us accomplish incredible things, including the historic Act on Climate, and I am proud to appoint her to lead the Committee on Judiciary.”

Senate Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, will become chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which handles state budgetary and financial issues. He replaces Senator Ryan W. Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat who is now Senate majority leader.

DiPalma has served in the Senate since 2009 and was chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight. He is a former Middletown Town Council member who works as a chief engineer for Raytheon. In the Senate, he has been a champion for government accountability, strengthening Rhode Island’s clinical and social services system, and improving education.

“Senator DiPalma is an exceptional legislator with a tireless work ethic and an unyielding commitment to serving the public interest,” Ruggerio said. “His outstanding leadership of the Oversight Committee, and his strong record of service on the Finance Committee, make him the right choice to lead this crucial panel in the session ahead. As the possibility of a recession looms, I trust Senator DiPalma to be a strong advocate for both the Senate’s budget priorities and the taxpayers of the state of Rhode Island.”

Senator Alana M. DiMario, a Narragansett Democrat, will succeed Euer as chair of the Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee.

DiMario has served in the Senate since 2021 and was vice chairwoman of the Environment and Agriculture Committee. She is a licensed mental health counselor in private practice. In the Senate, she has advanced legislation regarding mental and behavioral health care, early childhood care, education, voting rights, tourism, and environmental protection.

“During her time in the Senate, Alana DiMario has been a powerful advocate, highly effective legislator, and an invaluable resource,” Ruggerio said. “She has earned the admiration of her colleagues — myself included — through her expertise, dedication, and leadership. I’m proud that the Senate has been a leader when it comes to climate and the environment, and Senator DiMario is exceptionally well suited to keep us on the forefront of these issues.”

Senator Mark P. McKenney, a Warwick Democrat, will succeed DiPalma as chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight.

McKenney served in the Senate from 2019-20 and was again elected in November 2022. He is an attorney and small business owner.

“Mark McKenney’s extensive experience, collaborative spirit, and commitment to serving the public make him an outstanding legislator, and I was very pleased to welcome him back to the Senate,” Ruggerio said. “The work of the Oversight Committee can be difficult, but it is extremely important for our chamber and our state. Senator McKenney has the background and skills needed to lead this committee and will be an excellent chairman.”

The chairs of the other Senate committees will remain the same: Senator Joshua Miller, a Cranston Democrat, will chair the Health and Human Services Committee. Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, a South Kingstown Democrat, will chair the Commerce Committee. Senator Sandra C. Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, will chair the Education Committee. Senator Frank Lombardo III, a Johnston Democrat, will chair the Housing and Municipal Government Committee. Senator Frank A. Ciccone III, a Providence Democrat, will chair the Labor Committee. And Senator Walter S. Felag Jr., a Warren Democrat, will chair the Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.