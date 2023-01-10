See photos and videos of the storms in California

By The Associated PressUpdated January 10, 2023, 25 minutes ago
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.
At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
See photos and videos out of California:
Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG