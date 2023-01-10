fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos and videos of the storms in California

By The Associated PressUpdated January 10, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Colleen Kumada-McGowan stood in flood waters from huge amounts of rain in front of her home in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif. on Monday.Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.

See photos and videos out of California:

Highway 101 is closed due to flooding in Gilroy, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Residents of Santa Cruz, Calif., cleared storm debris and stack sandbags near their homes.MIKE KAI CHEN/NYT
Sand bags are seen at the door of a hotel closed under mandatory evacuation due heavy rainfall in the area on January 9, 2023, in Montecito, Calif.APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
Cleanup has already begun after streets and homes are flooded near the Rio Del Mar State Beach.Melina Mara/The Washington Post
A residents walked through a flooded neighborhood in Guerneville, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The view from inside Chuck Hawley's house, which was dislodged by flooding, in Aptos, near Santa Cruz, Calif.MIKE KAI CHEN/NYT
Flooding are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif.Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Water flooded a vineyard in Santa Rosa, Calif.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jerry and Marsha Best waded through flood waters on College Drive in Watsonville, Calif.Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP