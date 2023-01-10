fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two Lawrence men arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking in Tewksbury

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2023, 21 minutes ago

Two Lawrence men were arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in a Tewksbury parking lot Monday night, authorities said.

Felix Rodriguez, 40, and Enyer Santana-Ferreira, 38, allegedly interacted with a third person around 9:50 p.m. in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot of 95 Main St., Tewksbury police said in a statement. An IHOP and a Motel 6 are listed at that address.

An on-scene investigation found more than 42 grams of fentanyl, more than 12 grams of crack cocaine and $3,116 in cash in the car the two men were in, the statement said.

Police have not identified the third person, who was allegedly staying at a nearby hotel, according to the statement.

Rodriguez and Santana-Ferreira were arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court, court records show.

Rodriguez faces charges including trafficking fentanyl and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Santana-Ferreira faces charges including trafficking cocaine and furnishing false ID information to law enforcement.

Both also face charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, distribution of a Class A substance and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on all charges, court records show, but no plea was listed for Santana-Ferreira.

Both were ordered held in the Middlesex County House of Correction, in lieu of posting bail of $250,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail, and their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9,according to the court records.

The third person is expected to be summoned to court at a later date to face the charge of possession of a fentanyl.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

