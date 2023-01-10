Two Lawrence men arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking in Tewksbury

An on-scene investigation found more than 42 grams of fentanyl, more than 12 grams of crack cocaine and $3,116 in cash in the car the two men were in, the statement said.

Felix Rodriguez, 40, and Enyer Santana-Ferreira, 38, allegedly interacted with a third person around 9:50 p.m. in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot of 95 Main St., Tewksbury police said in a statement. An IHOP and a Motel 6 are listed at that address.

Two Lawrence men were arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in a Tewksbury parking lot Monday night, authorities said.

Police have not identified the third person, who was allegedly staying at a nearby hotel, according to the statement.

Rodriguez and Santana-Ferreira were arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court, court records show.

Rodriguez faces charges including trafficking fentanyl and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Santana-Ferreira faces charges including trafficking cocaine and furnishing false ID information to law enforcement.

Both also face charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, distribution of a Class A substance and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on all charges, court records show, but no plea was listed for Santana-Ferreira.

Both were ordered held in the Middlesex County House of Correction, in lieu of posting bail of $250,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail, and their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9,according to the court records.

The third person is expected to be summoned to court at a later date to face the charge of possession of a fentanyl.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.