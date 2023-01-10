Weymouth residents can submit information helpful in an emergency

Residents can now give the Weymouth Fire Department personal information about their households that could help during emergencies.

The free service is available at the online platform Community Connect — communityconnect.io/info/ma-weymouth — and the information is protected, using the same standards used in online banking, officials said.

Examples of the types of information that could be helpful to first responders include whether household members have mobility issues, are hard of hearing, or speak a language other than English, along with how many people live at an address and their contact numbers.