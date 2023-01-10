GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents

Irrespective of a federal review, the revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called former president Donald Trump’s decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida “irresponsible.”

Representative Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, saying that Biden’s retention of the documents put him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act.”

WASHINGTON — The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Biden’s former institute.

Biden ignored shouted questions about the matter Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico.

Turner's request came a day after the White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings." The documents were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign in 2019, the White House said.

“Those entrusted with access to classified information have a duty and an obligation to protect it,” said Turner in a letter to Haines. “This issue demands a full and thorough review.”

Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for a briefing on the Biden documents.

“Our system of classification exists in order to protect our most important national security secrets, and we expect to be briefed on what happened both at Mar-a-Lago and at the Biden office as part of our constitutional oversight obligations," he said. "From what we know so far, the latter is about finding documents with markings, and turning them over, which is certainly different from a months-long effort to retain material actively being sought by the government. But again, that’s why we need to be briefed."

The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office, according to special counsel to the president Richard Sauber.

Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House counsel’s office, which notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day.

A person who is familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly said Attorney General Merrick Garland asked US attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to review the matter after the archives referred the issue to the department. Lausch is one of the few US attorneys to be held over from Trump’s administration.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

California Rep. Porter to run for US Senate

WASHINGTON — Representative Katie Porter, a third-term California Democrat who studied under Elizabeth Warren at Harvard University and became a social media darling of liberal Democrats, said Tuesday that she would run in 2024 for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein.

Porter, 49, is the first announced challenger to Feinstein, 89, who has not declared her intentions about 2024 but is widely expected to not seek reelection amid Democratic worries about her ability to serve. Last year, Feinstein declined to serve as president pro tem of the Senate and earlier relinquished her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It’s time for new leadership in the US Senate,” Porter said in announcing her campaign.

Porter’s early campaign announcement jump-starts a race that is certain to be among the most expensive intraparty contests in the country. A vaunted fund-raiser, Porter became known for her combative treatment of witnesses from the financial sector and Trump administration officials who appeared before her on the House Oversight Committee.

The Iowa-born Porter was a leading surrogate for Warren’s 2020 campaign. She worked as a law professor at the University of California Irvine, and in 2012 was appointed by Kamala Harris, then the California attorney general, to oversee a $9 billion settlement after the mortgage crisis. She was elected to Congress in 2018.

Other California Democrats who have not announced campaigns for Feinstein’s Senate seat but are believed to be considering bids include Representatives Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Ro Khanna.

NEW YORK TIMES

House GOP makes moves on investigations

WASHINGTON — House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government.

Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden administration, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, including those that are conducting probes into former president Donald Trump.

Republicans also established a committee, with broad bipartisan support, to investigate “strategic competition” between the United States and China, in line with the party’s push for a more hardline approach to the Asian nation.

The creation of the committees is the first of many investigative steps Republicans plan to take as they settle into their slim majority.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats seek ethics investigation into Santos

Representatives Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres, both New York Democrats, filed an official complaint Tuesday asking the House Committee on Ethics to investigate Representative George Santos, a New York Republican, who admitted to lying about his background after a report last month in The New York Times.

The congressmen requested that the House committee explore whether Santos, a first-year lawmaker representing parts of Long Island and Queens, broke the law when he filed his required financial disclosures late and without key details about his finances.

“Congressman Torres and I feel it’s incredibly important to make sure that the integrity of the House and the integrity of its members are put front, first and foremost,” said Goldman, a former federal prosecutor.

The complaint by Goldman and Torres, made just days after Santos took his oath of office, adds pressure to a novice lawmaker already surrounded by controversy and facing calls to resign.

Santos entered Congress last week dogged by scrutiny from fellow lawmakers and the public alike after the Times uncovered inconsistencies in his background, found omissions in his financial disclosures, and raised questions about his campaign expenses. Federal and local prosecutors have said they are looking into whether Santos committed any crimes involving his finances or his lies on the campaign trail.

In interviews with select news media outlets, Santos has acknowledged lying to voters about his educational and professional history, though he has admitted only to “embellishing” his resume. His lawyer, Joe Murray, has said in a statement the campaign’s spending did not break any inance laws.

NEW YORK TIMES

Yellen said to agree to stay at Treasury

President Biden asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to stay in her post, and she agreed, a White House official familiar with the matter said.

Biden made the request in mid-December, the official said. Biden is preparing for turnover in his Cabinet and questions have swirled over how long Yellen would remain in his administration.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Yellen, 76, was prepared to remain Treasury secretary well after the midterms.

Treasury officials declined to comment.

The development ensures stability at the Treasury ahead of a fight in Congress over raising the debt ceiling and a looming threat of a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cool inflation.

The move also gives Yellen more time to see through some of her key priorities, including a revamp of the Internal Revenue Service, reforms at the World Bank, and adding pressure on Russia over its Ukraine war via sanctions and the oil price cap.

While Yellen already enjoys strong standing with many of her international counterparts, the public confirmation bolsters her position abroad by removing any concerns among foreign finance ministers, central bank governors, and other officials that Treasury policy was subject to a significant change.

