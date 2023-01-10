The 118th Congress has a speaker (pant, sigh, gasp)

The primary one is that a group of “Fire Eaters” was set on fomenting civil war in 1856. Its success led to the deaths of almost 14,000 Massachusetts residents alone .

The torturous course of Kevin McCarthy’s election to the speakership of the US House of Representatives drew multiple references to the 133 ballots it took to elevate Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts to that role in 1856. Are there parallels between that era and ours?

We can see parallels to the run-up to the Civil War

McCarthy’s obsequiously thanking Donald Trump for his victory is a stark reminder of the fact that violent radical elements hold great power now as they did then. The copycat attack on Brazil’s government practically on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol is but one indication of the contagion of international authoritarianism.

Advertisement

McCarthy’s struggle indicates that the Republican Party is cracking up. A similar fracturing of our political institutions presaged Banks’s speakership. Ours is a dangerous era ripe for mischief from nihilists such as Steve Bannon and US Representative Matt Gaetz.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

American democracy isn’t a spectator sport. Our nation’s union is not preordained. It required us to fight for it 160 years ago, and it needs us to fight for it again today.

Michael Sales

Newburyport





A circus with no real ringmaster

In 2015 Kevin McCarthy was forced by conservative factions to drop out of the race for speaker of the House. He resolved then to attain his goal using whatever means necessary. Despite Faustian bargain after Faustian bargain, this empty shell of ambition nearly fell short.

He aligned himself, except for one brief interlude in January 2021, with Donald Trump. He has acted, however embarrassingly, as Trump’s toady ever since. He has curried support by cajoling inexperienced and fractious Republican colleagues with committee chairmanships and promises to support their peevish, partisan grudges. Having no discernible philosophy, convictions, or ideology other than expedience, McCarthy has done this with relative ease.

Advertisement

Alas, he has bargained himself into impotence in his quest. We will be excused for wondering how such a man rose to this level. We may also wonder what’s next. Probably two years of malevolent, destructive amateurs running amok.

William Koscher

Ludlow





Democrats need to work on their strategy

Unwittingly, the Democrats became a significant ally of the right-wing Freedom Caucus since the midterms. While Democrats passed several bills popular with the base during the lame-duck session, they did not resolve the upcoming debt ceiling, thus handing the right wing a nuclear option. Democrats did not nominate (or attempt to find?) a moderate Republican they and others could support who would not be beholden to the right wing. Finally, while enjoying Kevin McCarthy’s embarrassment of losing vote after vote instead of voting for him, Democrats watched McCarthy capitulate to the right wing’s demands for greater power in the House.

While the Democrats put on a good show of unity with the elevation of Hakeem Jeffries of New York to House minority leader, the result is a weak, vindictive House speaker who is beholden to his party’s extreme conservative wing. The embarrassment of days of voting may have sullied the Republican’s reputation, but over the next two years it is America’s prestige that is at risk if Democrats cannot become more strategic.

Robert Banta

Andover





This is leadership?

There’s an old saying that goes something like: A true leader does not seek the position.

Advertisement

I will add to it: Only a fool will actively fight for it.

Well, after a bizarre struggle, Kevin McCarthy finally got what he wanted: the speakership of the US House of Representatives. I think he got it by making promises he can’t keep. I think he’s bitten off more than he can chew. I think he will come to understand and respect another old saying: Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, I think he is destined to join the ranks of John Boehner and Paul Ryan, both of whom ended their brief speakerships as exhausted and defeated washouts.

We are deep in the realms of absurdity, but the show must go on.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita, Calif.





A procedural question

Amid all the talk last week about the failure to choose a speaker was a troubling fact. The speaker of the House is second in line to succeed the president, yet that person is chosen by people who have not yet taken their all-important mandated oath to adhere to the Constitution. I can’t understand why representatives are not sworn in before choosing a speaker. They should take the oath and then vote.

William Clendaniel

Boston