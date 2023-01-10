Mass. officials in line for pay raises. ‘Have they no shame?’

Re “State’s top officials in line to get 20% raises” (Page A1, Dec. 30): I was waiting for the hue and cry over the outrageous pay raise lawmakers have voted for themselves and other top elected officials. The rate of inflation and the worry of a recession are hurting the taxpayer. Food pantry need is high. How in good conscience can a 20 percent pay raise be acceptable? How can elected officials look themselves in the mirror knowing the monetary hardships their constituents are suffering? Have they no shame?

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield