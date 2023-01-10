Mass. officials in line for pay raises. ‘Have they no shame?’

Re “State’s top officials in line to get 20% raises” (Page A1, Dec. 30): I was waiting for the hue and cry over the outrageous pay raise lawmakers have voted for themselves and other top elected officials. The rate of inflation and the worry of a recession are hurting the taxpayer. Food pantry need is high. How in good conscience can a 20 percent pay raise be acceptable? How can elected officials look themselves in the mirror knowing the monetary hardships their constituents are suffering? Have they no shame?
Dorothy Driscoll
Marshfield
Twenty percent pay increases for the big cats and $50 scratch tickets for everyone!
Jon Vargosko
Arlington