LETTERS

Mass. officials in line for pay raises. ‘Have they no shame?’

Updated January 10, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Light caught the dome of the Massachusetts State House as the sun set in Boston in January 2021.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “State’s top officials in line to get 20% raises” (Page A1, Dec. 30): I was waiting for the hue and cry over the outrageous pay raise lawmakers have voted for themselves and other top elected officials. The rate of inflation and the worry of a recession are hurting the taxpayer. Food pantry need is high. How in good conscience can a 20 percent pay raise be acceptable? How can elected officials look themselves in the mirror knowing the monetary hardships their constituents are suffering? Have they no shame?

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield


Twenty percent pay increases for the big cats and $50 scratch tickets for everyone!

Jon Vargosko

Arlington

