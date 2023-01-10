Are Bill Belichick and the Krafts ready to make the bold moves the Patriots need?

Less than 24 hours after the Patriots season ended with an 8-9 record, Bill Belichick acknowledged Monday morning that “nobody’s satisfied” and “we need to have better results.”

“We can assure you that no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season,” Robert and Jonathan Kraft wrote in an e-mail to season ticket-holders. “In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to the playoffs next year.”

Advertisement

The first step in fixing a problem is acknowledging you have one. Belichick and the Krafts checked that box.

The real question, though, is whether and to what extent they will follow through.

This team needs bold changes. Are Belichick and the Krafts ready to make them?

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

That’s what this offseason requires. Tough conversations. Bruised egos. Humility. Grown-up decisions.

The changes must come primarily on offense. The Patriots ranked 22nd in offensive points scored. They were terrible in key situations — 27th on third down and 32nd in the red zone. They couldn’t win if the other team had a competent offense, going 1-8 when the opposition scored 20 points.

The Patriots will make plenty of changes to the roster. Mac Jones probably won’t be one of them, as he is so cheap ($2.076 million fully guaranteed) that it’s worth giving him another year. But Nelson Agholor is a free agent, the guaranteed money has run out on a few other veterans, and the Patriots figure to do plenty of retooling with the personnel.

Those are the easy moves.

The tough moves, for Belichick, are with his coaching staff. The plan to use Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the offensive play-caller and quarterbacks coach when neither had done those jobs before at the NFL level was a failure. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.

Advertisement

I believe Patricia and Judge made for easy scapegoats and often got too much blame from fans and media, but they still oversaw one of the worst units in the NFL, and Jones seriously regressed in his second season. It also appeared that there wasn’t as much buy-in and respect from the players toward their coaches as in the past.

Whether it’s Bill O’Brien, Adam Gase, Kliff Kingsbury, or someone with zero ties to Belichick, he must get an experienced offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach for 2023. Patricia and Judge need to be relieved of their duties.

That’s not to say Belichick has to fire both coaches. Patricia and Judge have a lot of experience and wisdom and can be productive members of the organization. They just can’t be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach next season.

It will require Belichick truly doing what’s in the best interest of the organization, as he said several times Monday. It won’t be easy. Patricia is Belichick’s protégé, confidant, and friend. They vacation together and prepared for last year’s NFL Draft on Belichick’s boat in Nantucket. Their significant others are good friends.

Belichick is doing everything he can to polish Patricia’s résumé after his tough stint as a head coach in Detroit, giving Patricia offensive play-calling duties, salary-cap/contract duties, and major responsibility with the draft and free agency.

Advertisement

Belichick respects Judge, too. He developed him as a coach, helped him get a head coaching job with the Giants, then brought him back to coach quarterbacks.

Removing Patricia as play-caller and Judge as QB coach will be damaging and potentially embarrassing. It may hurt them when they are ready to branch out as coaches again.

It still has to be done. Belichick can look for a soft way to reassign both to different roles; Patricia can say he just wants to focus on front office work, and Judge should become the special teams coordinator again after a disastrous season under Cam Achord. Belichick needs to do what’s best for the Patriots and reassign his friends.

That’s where the Krafts come in. The owners, from an outsider’s perspective, have given Belichick the latitude to run the team as he sees fit in the post-Tom Brady era. Other than drafting Jones at No. 15, which felt like a nod from Belichick to the owners to draft a QB in the first round, the Krafts have generally given Belichick free rein.

They let him do nothing at quarterback in 2020 until Cam Newton fell in their laps. They gave him an open wallet to spend big and remake the team in 2021. They let him install his friends as offensive coordinator and QB coach when it seemed unconventional to everyone else.

That has to stop in 2023. The Krafts need to hold Belichick accountable and ensure he brings in the right people. A 25-25 record the last three years, with one playoff appearance (a loss), has taken a lot of shine off “In Bill We Trust.”

Advertisement

It’s a delicate dance for the Krafts. Belichick isn’t going to give up roster control or tolerate being micromanaged. If they get too involved, they risk running off a Hall of Fame coach who brought them six Super Bowl wins and endless prestige. Then the heat would be squarely on the Krafts to hire the right coach and get the team fixed.

But it’s a delicate dance for Belichick, too. He is 18 total wins away from Don Shula’s record (347). Belichick doesn’t admit it, but surely he wants that record. And surely he wouldn’t mind winning a Super Bowl without Brady. Does he really want to leave Foxborough in a huff and start all over in, say, Carolina? It’s a lot easier to acquiesce to the bosses and remain with the Patriots.

This is not an offseason for the Patriots to be timid. It requires bold action.

The question is whether they’re willing to take it.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.