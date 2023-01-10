Bill Belichick is finding out that The System has a serious flaw in it

The problem is it doesn’t work on a Super Bowl-contender level without an elite quarterback. It didn’t work in his five seasons in Cleveland. It didn’t work in Belichick’s first season here, 2000. It hasn’t worked in three seasons, two of them now losing/non-playoff ones, sans Tom Brady. In those combined nine seasons, Belichick has one playoff win, in Cleveland during the 1994 season.

Belichick and the Patriots are doing what they’ve done for his Hall of Fame-worthy tenure here. They’re following The System.

Bill Belichick should borrow a page from those Aflac insurance commercials with his good friend Nick Saban and the goat that keeps braying “gap, gap” to highlight a lack of coverage. There’s no way to cover up that the Patriots and Belichick bet on the Coaching Achievement Gap as the path forward after You Know Who, and it hasn’t worked.

Advertisement

That illustrates the limits of great coaching in bringing about winning, and the football fallacy spun here for more than two decades. The gap between mythology and reality is becoming too obvious to ignore, even for staunch Patriots apologists.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Don’t let him fool you. Belichick cares about his legacy, reputation, and aura. If he didn’t, we wouldn’t have the hagiographies and documentaries chronicling his hallowed career.

He’s the NFL’s Teflon Don. He doesn’t want the stink of an 8-9 season in which his team failed to defeat any upper-echelon teams or QBs sticking to him. That’s why in his postmortem press conference Monday, he threw out intellectual countermeasures about cash spending and refused to directly address his disastrous decision to install Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the architects of his offense. He cited the blanket bromide of doing what’s best for the football team.

He offered yet another tepid endorsement of quarterback Mac Jones, whose sophomore slide appears directly tied to the changes in the offensive system and terminology initiated by lost boys Patricia and Judge.

Advertisement

New England made the playoffs at 10-7 with Jones as a rookie and seemed poised to build off that. Instead, its offense flat-lined, finishing 22d in offensive points scored with 310 after finishing eighth in 2021 with 441.

It’s best not to provide any ammunition when the target is on your back, or hood, as it may be.

The buck stops with Belichick, but he was mostly passing it. In fairness, he did concede, “In the end, I have to do a better job and we have to get better results.”

He just had zero interest in getting into the nitty-gritty details of how he landed in that spot, and how he plans to get the Patriots out of their middle-of-the-pack malaise.

An obvious start would be bringing in an experienced, ex-head coach offensive mind to work with Mac and reboot the offense.

There were more justifications than solutions offered by Belichick. He didn’t want to revisit how his team has transformed from a protean outfit that morphed into whatever team they needed to become to win to one that can thrive only by feeding on below-average teams and quarterbacks.

It appeared clear from the missive the Krafts sent to season ticket-holders that the days of Belichick getting carte blanche are numbered. So, while he doesn’t have to detail his plan to turn the Patriots around to us, he does have to detail it to his bosses.

Advertisement

You can’t blame them if they’re a bit skeptical after being convinced to bet on the coaching advantage keeping the team relevant and the Patriots brand desirable, then seeing neither. The team is sub-.500 (25-26) since 2020.

Belichick can’t keep going to the well of blaming football-related finances for seasons that face-plant. During the 7-9 campaign in 2020, he blamed a post-Brady salary-cap hangover for that team’s shortcomings.

“This is kind of the year that we’ve taken to, I would say, adjust our cap from the spending that we’ve had in accumulation of prior years,” he told his former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis in a SiriusXM radio interview. “We just haven’t been able to have the kind of depth on our roster that we’ve had in some other years.”

On Monday, Belichick was defensive about not getting more bang for the Krafts’ buck with the record-setting amount of guaranteed money the Patriots doled out to the 2021 free agency class (approximately $175 million).

“Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021, and our spending in 2022, the aggregate of that was we were 27th in the league in cash spending,” said Belichick

“I thought that in retrospect, the free agency, we added a lot of really good players to this football team. …Overall, we’re a much better football team with the players that we added.”

Of course, he omitted that the Patriots cash spending is low over that period by design. He didn’t want to pay Brady. He was enamored with the idea of a low-cost solution at the league’s most expensive position. Quarterbacks on rookie contracts are a cheat code.

Advertisement

Belichick wanted to follow that model. So, he conveniently elided Jones being on a rookie deal and making $1.368 million in base salary in 2022. According to Over the Cap, the Patriots ranked 28th in the NFL in positional spending at QB ($6.45 million).

Belichick took what should be an advantage — not being saddled with highly compensated QB money — and spun it as a disadvantage. Brilliant PR move.

The spending is a direct reflection of the type of team Belichick wanted, one that de-emphasized QB spending and the position as the Foxborough focal point.

Another notion that can be rebutted is that Belichick always does what’s in the best interest of the team. Sometimes he does what’s in his best interest.

That’s why, unlike former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, he refused to mothball a veteran QB he knew wasn’t the long-term answer to give Jarrett Stidham a shot as a starter. McDaniels did that in his first year as Las Vegas Raiders coach; the Raiders dropped their final two games to finish 6-11.

Belichick wouldn’t do it in 2020 with Cam Newton. Why? Perception polishing, 7-9 looked better than 6-10. The only harm in starting Stidham was to Belichick’s aura.

Make no mistake, Belichick wants to win. He’s a great coach. He’s just not infallible. He’s not going to take this season sitting down.

Advertisement

But he’s also not going to accept the blame for it.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.