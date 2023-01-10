fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tuesday's schools roundup

Brett O’Brien leads the way for St. Mary’s track team in Catholic Central meet vs. Arlington Catholic

By Khalin Kapoor Globe correspondent,Updated January 10, 2023, 21 minutes ago

Brett O’Brien won the high jump and qualified for Nationals with a 6-foot jump to lead the St. Mary’s track and field team to an 80-10 victory over Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central meet on Tuesday.

Other first-place finishers for St. Mary’s (3-0) were Peyton Mahn (55-meter hurdles, 10.23 seconds), Justin Jennings (55-meter, 7.03 seconds) and Kyle Kwiatek (mile, personal-best 4:40.36).

Ipswich 80, Essex Tech 19 — Keith Townsend was a double winner on hurdles and high jump to lead the Tigers (2-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Girls’ hockey

Algonquin 3, Franklin 0 — Annie Biagini, Emily Johns, and Lauren O’Malley all scored to lead the Titans (6-1-1) in the nonleague matchup. Kaitlin Mathews notched the shutout for Algonquin.

Boys’ swimming

Bridgewater-Raynham 93, New Bedford 78 — Senior co-captain Cam Hogg won the 100-meter butterfly and 500-meter freestyle to lead the Trojans (5-0) in the Southeast Conference matchup.

