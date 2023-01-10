Brett O’Brien leads the way for St. Mary’s track team in Catholic Central meet vs. Arlington Catholic

Brett O’Brien won the high jump and qualified for Nationals with a 6-foot jump to lead the St. Mary’s track and field team to an 80-10 victory over Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central meet on Tuesday.

Other first-place finishers for St. Mary’s (3-0) were Peyton Mahn (55-meter hurdles, 10.23 seconds), Justin Jennings (55-meter, 7.03 seconds) and Kyle Kwiatek (mile, personal-best 4:40.36).