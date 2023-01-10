Brett O’Brien leads the way for St. Mary’s track team in Catholic Central meet vs. Arlington Catholic

Brett O’Brien won the high jump and qualified for Nationals with a 6-foot jump to lead the St. Mary’s track and field team to an 80-10 victory over Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central meet on Tuesday.
Other first-place finishers for St. Mary’s (3-0) were Peyton Mahn (55-meter hurdles, 10.23 seconds), Justin Jennings (55-meter, 7.03 seconds) and Kyle Kwiatek (mile, personal-best 4:40.36).
Ipswich 80, Essex Tech 19 — Keith Townsend was a double winner on hurdles and high jump to lead the Tigers (2-0) in the nonleague matchup.
Girls’ hockey
Algonquin 3, Franklin 0 — Annie Biagini, Emily Johns, and Lauren O’Malley all scored to lead the Titans (6-1-1) in the nonleague matchup. Kaitlin Mathews notched the shutout for Algonquin.
Advertisement
Boys’ swimming
Bridgewater-Raynham 93, New Bedford 78 — Senior co-captain Cam Hogg won the 100-meter butterfly and 500-meter freestyle to lead the Trojans (5-0) in the Southeast Conference matchup.