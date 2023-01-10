Colts plan to be patient with head coaching search

“A lot of times what happens is you get a vision of what you want, like you’ve made your mind up and you might ignore somebody that’s really good right in front of your face,” Ballard said at his annual season-ending news conference.

On Tuesday, two days after the Colts completed a 4-12-1 season and locked up the No. 4 overall draft pick, Ballard told reporters he would not rush to hire a new coach and could wait until after the Super Bowl if it meant getting the right candidate.

“We’ve got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we’re looking for in a head coach, don’t care what side of the ball, and then, be patient, take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody.”

Back in 2018, Ballard didn’t get his man until February, though it wasn’t by design.

Josh McDaniels initially agreed to take Indy’s job then backed out after New England lost the Super Bowl to Philadelphia. Ballard then began a new search and chose Frank Reich, who led the Colts to two playoff appearances before he was fired Nov. 7.

Now, the Colts are searching for Reich’s successor.

But aside from confirming interim coach Jeff Saturday will interview for the full-time job, Ballard declined to identify any other specific candidates.

Indy has reportedly sought permission to interview Detroit’s offensive and defensive coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

There are also rumors swirling about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Peyton Manning’s predecessor as Indianapolis’s quarterback.

Ballard said he would consider college coaches.

Meanwhile, the Panthers’ head coaching search is in full swing.

The Panthers have requested permission to interview four NFL offensive coordinators, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Steichen, Johnson, and the Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team also conducted an interview with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday.

Panthers owner David Tepper is exploring his options while determining whether to promote interim head coach Steve Wilks to the full-time coach or hire from outside the organization.

Wilks finished 6-6 as the team’s interim head coach and is expected to meet with Tepper this week for his own interview.

Hamlin upbeat

An upbeat Damar Hamlin said he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.

“Special thank you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.

Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, as well as his younger brother, Damir.

The hospital said its team of doctors was “tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge, and rehabilitation.”

Bears confident in Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he expects Justin Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback next season and just about slammed the door on drafting one with the No. 1 overall pick. Poles left it slightly ajar Tuesday, saying he would have to be “blown away” to take a passer. Quarterbacks such as Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are among the top prospects available in the draft. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2021, emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting players in his second season. But he was drafted by former GM Ryan Pace — not Poles. “We’re excited about his development and where he goes next. He showed ability to be impactful with his legs,” Poles said. “There’s flashes with his arm. Now if we can put that together, I think we have something really good.” … Scott Turner was fired after his third year as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator. “Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit,” coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.” The Commanders went 8-8-1 and ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing, and 24th in scoring. They only avoided a sixth consecutive losing season by beating Dallas in Week 18 with nothing at stake and rookie quarterback Sam Howell starring in his pro debut … Rashawn Slater will return to practice for the Chargers this week but will not play in Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jaguars. The second-year offensive tackle can practice for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point after the Chargers designated him for return off injured reserve. Slater suffered a ruptured left biceps during the third quarter of the Chargers’ 38-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sept. 25. “I think we’re just going to take advantage of the window and take it day to day,” coach Brandon Staley said of Slater. “He’s progressing well enough to get out on the field. Having him out there at practice is going to be great and then just see where he goes from there.” Slater was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft and provided stability to an offensive line that struggled to protect Justin Herbert in 2020.