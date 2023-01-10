EMass girls’ hockey: With five goals in two games, Hingham’s Caroline Doherty headlines Players of the Week

Avery Blanchard, Bishop Feehan — The senior goaltender turned in a 29 save performance to shut out Westwood, 6-0, just 19 hours after recording 30 saves in a 5-0 victory over Matignon.
Caitlin Dilley, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake — The junior captain broke the ice with a first-period goal versus Old Rochester, and was the hero in overtime as the Panthers netted a 2-1 victory. It was Dilley’s second overtime winner of the season.
Caroline Doherty, Hingham — In a nonleague matchup versus Winchester, the sophomore standout netted all three of her team’s goals in a thrilling 3-2 win. A day prior, Doherty netted a pair of goals versus Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.
Scarlet Glass, Andover — The sophomore netted two goals as the Golden Warriors soared to a 3-0 victory over MVC/DCL rival Methuen/Tewksbury.
Kelly Holmes, King Philip — Three goals from the junior powered King Philip past Canton, 3-0, in a key Hockomock League clash. Holmes again provided her team’s scoring punch with two goals as the Warriors fell to nonleague Algonquin 3-2 in overtime.
Abbey Millman, Bishop Fenwick — In back-to-back contests versus league opponent Bishop Stang, the junior netted a goal and assist per game to secure a 4-1 win and a 5-5 tie for the Crusaders.