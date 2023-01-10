fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS girls' hockey: Players of the Week

EMass girls’ hockey: With five goals in two games, Hingham’s Caroline Doherty headlines Players of the Week

By Julia Yohe Globe correspondent,Updated January 10, 2023, 10 minutes ago

Avery Blanchard, Bishop Feehan The senior goaltender turned in a 29 save performance to shut out Westwood, 6-0, just 19 hours after recording 30 saves in a 5-0 victory over Matignon.

Caitlin Dilley, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake The junior captain broke the ice with a first-period goal versus Old Rochester, and was the hero in overtime as the Panthers netted a 2-1 victory. It was Dilley’s second overtime winner of the season.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — In a nonleague matchup versus Winchester, the sophomore standout netted all three of her team’s goals in a thrilling 3-2 win. A day prior, Doherty netted a pair of goals versus Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.

Scarlet Glass, Andover The sophomore netted two goals as the Golden Warriors soared to a 3-0 victory over MVC/DCL rival Methuen/Tewksbury.

Kelly Holmes, King Philip Three goals from the junior powered King Philip past Canton, 3-0, in a key Hockomock League clash. Holmes again provided her team’s scoring punch with two goals as the Warriors fell to nonleague Algonquin 3-2 in overtime.

Abbey Millman, Bishop Fenwick In back-to-back contests versus league opponent Bishop Stang, the junior netted a goal and assist per game to secure a 4-1 win and a 5-5 tie for the Crusaders.

