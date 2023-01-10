Red Sox infielder Trevor Story likely to miss time after elbow surgery

Trevor Story will likely miss time to begin the 2023 season.
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that the infielder underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).
Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington.
The procedure could be viewed as a modified Tommy John surgery that allows Story to return in a shorter period of time. However, any amount of time missed is a concern for a Red Sox team that has a significant hole up the middle following the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
This latest development adds to Story’s injury woes as a member of the Red Sox. He played in just 94 games in 2022, missing 37 in July and August with a right hand fracture. He also went on the injured list in September with a left heel contusion.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.