Red Sox infielder Trevor Story likely to miss time after elbow surgery

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that the infielder underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).

The procedure could be viewed as a modified Tommy John surgery that allows Story to return in a shorter period of time. However, any amount of time missed is a concern for a Red Sox team that has a significant hole up the middle following the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

This latest development adds to Story’s injury woes as a member of the Red Sox. He played in just 94 games in 2022, missing 37 in July and August with a right hand fracture. He also went on the injured list in September with a left heel contusion.

