In ‘The Last of Us,’ horror and humanity at the end of the Earth

At the same time, the vines are mesmerizingly beautiful in a strange, almost psychedelic way. Set to a poignant acoustic melody (by Oscar-winning composer Gustavo Santaolalla), it’s a minute-long vision of nature reasserting itself, taking back its home, a pure life force freed.

There’s something repulsive about the title sequence of HBO’s extraordinary new post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us.” The camera glides along a sweeping landscape, in the manner of “Game of Thrones,” but there are vines growing uncontrollably over everything. That landscape is Earth, and those aggressive vines are shoots of a fungus that has decimated the human population, choking bodies in its fever to expand. We’re watching an exploding root system of evil.

This duality perfectly captures the tone of “The Last of Us,” a series that effortlessly merges the various horrors of end times with the courage and clarification they can bring. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

Like the best post-apocalyptic stories on TV, including “Station Eleven” and “The Leftovers,” it finds moments of deep feeling in the midst of ugliness and disaster, and it honors the powerful compensations of found family. Twenty years after the sudden 2003 “outbreak,” as it is known on the show, people have resorted to primitive methods of self-protection — but still, there is that humanity, hidden under layers of emotional callouses, the flickering that doesn’t go out.

I expected a lot worse from “The Last of Us,” which is based on the video game of the same name. I imagined it would be an endless series of set pieces filled with gunfire and crashes and explosions, a live-action morass of warfare like so many big-budget franchise entertainments out there. And the first two episodes did not completely change my mind, as the characters experience one breathless escape after another — now they need to make it through the museum, now they need to get through the subway station, now they need to get through the basement, etc. The bad guys get gunned down left and right — the bad guys or the fungus-infected half-dead people with creepy herky-jerky movements whose bite is fatal. I sensed this might be just a more expensive “The Walking Dead.”

But from the third episode until the ninth, which is the season finale, “The Last of Us” regularly slides for sustained periods into a less action-driven mode, lingering more on the subtleties of the characters — both the regular characters and the incidental characters who show up only for an episode or two. In the third episode, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett are featured in what is a side plot to the main one (I’ll get to that), and other guest stars (including Melanie Lynskey) and detours appear along the way. One of the joys of “The Last of Us,” which is from Craig Mazin (”Chernobyl”) and Neil Druckmann (the video game creator), is that you don’t quite know what each new episode is going to bring. You can’t say that about many shows.

Bella Ramsey (left) and Anna Torv in "The Last of Us." Liane Hentscher/HBO

The central story is about a middle-aged guy named Joel (Pedro Pascal), whose years of loss and survival have made him gruff. He’s an action hero, but he’s achy and slightly deaf from decades of gunfire. He and his partner, Tess (Anna Torv), are commissioned to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), out of the totalitarian “Quarantine Zone” in Boston to a group of rebels, the Fireflies, who oppose the leaders of the QZ. (That’s right, the show joins “The Handmaid’s Tale” in making the Boston area the capital of dystopian nightmares.) Why do the Fireflies want Ellie? The reason emerges slowly but surely, like many plot points on the show. If you have questions while watching “The Last of Us,” wait a bit and they are usually addressed.

The real heart of the show is the relationship between Joel and Ellie, whose silhouettes stand together at the very end of the title sequence. They eventually cross the country in search of Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and each segment of their journey is fraught, of course, with cannibals joining the list of dangers they face. But along the way, what is initially a tense rapport between a bratty, precocious teen and an indifferent handler evolves into something far less familiar.

Pascal and Ramsey are up to the task, each pushing their character from stock to specific. Pascal brings facets to his weary demeanor, as Joel privately grieves the life before the outbreak that he didn’t quite appreciate. When he does smile, it’s worth the wait. Ramsey, who broke through as the fierce 10-year-old Lyanna Mormont on “Game of Thrones,” is a burst of energy as someone who’s self-aware and physically able beyond her years and yet, in terms of romance and friendship, an adolescent. Ellie didn’t know the world before the outbreak, so she is capable of joy and innocence, which peaks in the seventh episode, in which she and a friend spend some time in a … no, I think I’ll let you discover it yourself. It’s a lovely hour and, like so much of this strong vision of catastrophe, tinged with hope.

THE LAST OF US

Starring: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid

On: HBO. Premieres Sunday, 9-10:30 p.m.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.