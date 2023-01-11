Mayor Wu announces interim plan for displaced tenants at Brighton’s Sound Museum

The nonprofit organization The Record Co. will be the interim operator at the Dorchester site. The space offers over 80 rehearsal rooms, free parking for musicians, and is near public transportation. Displaced Sound Museum artists can apply now to rent space there.

In partnership with the Art Stays Here coalition, the city announced a two-year deal on a temporary location at 55 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester — the former Beasley Media Group building. Displaced musicians and artists will be able to work in this space while a permanent home is built in Brighton, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced a temporary solution for the hundreds of artists and musicians slated to lose their rehearsal space at Brighton’s Sound Museum at the end of the month.

“Vibrant artist communities are a necessary part of what makes Boston a dynamic, welcoming city,” Wu said in the release. “The City is working with IQHQ and the Sound Museum to ensure that space for recording artists is available until the new site is ready, and we’re excited to help secure a permanent new home for this community in Allston Brighton.”

IQHQ, the developer that purchased the block-long building that the Sound Museum occupies from the Hamilton Company for a reported $50 million, had originally planned to clear the building by Jan. 31. It plans to demolish the building to make room for a life sciences campus. But according to Wu’s announcement, the Sound Museum tenants who had received Jan. 31 eviction notices can remain until the Dorchester space is ready on March 1.

City leaders said that both the Dorchester site and the forthcoming Allston-Brighton location will offer affordable rental spaces.

“Affordable rehearsal and recording spaces generate artistry, excitement, and community for musicians and music lovers, and are part of the fabric of the Allston-Brighton neighborhood,” said City Councilor Liz Breadon in the release.

The Dorchester site formerly housed radio studios, and is “almost turn-key for music rehearsal swing space,” the release said. The Art Stays Here coalition is working with the New England Musicians Resource Fund to help musicians transfer their equipment from Brighton to Dorchester.

“We formed during the pandemic to help musicians,” said Gabriel Rice, president of the New England Musicians Resource Fund. “As we look to expand our musician support beyond the pandemic, we’re happy to contribute toward easing the transition to hundreds of musicians.”

According to the release, in late 2022 IQHQ purchased a new building at 290 N. Beacon St. “and committed to gifting it to the City” for rehearsal space for artists. The mayor’s office said it is working with the Boston Planning & Development Agency to evaluate that proposal and other potential long-term solutions to return displaced musicians to the Allston-Brighton neighborhood.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.