NBC10, Globe present special on the Kings’ time in Boston

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, NBC10 and The Boston Globe are co-presenting a special about the civil right activist and his wife, Coretta Scott King. It’s called “Embrace: The Kings” and it focuses on their time in Boston, where they first met. The special will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the night before the unveiling of the Boston Common monument dedicated to the pair, called “The Embrace.” It will also be available to stream on Peacock, Roku, and BostonGlobe.com.

The Kings met in Boston in the 1950s, when he was a Ph.D. student at Boston University and she was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music. In April 1965, a month after the violence at Selma, Ala., King spoke at a Boston freedom march of over 20,000 people that went from Roxbury to Boston Common.