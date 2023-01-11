Undeterred by the threat of a flat tire, singer Cass McCombs is rolling into town

Yet McCombs has been succeeding at it for 20 years (despite having canceled a string of North American dates last fall due to illness). During that stretch, he has released 10 albums, collaborated with the likes of country icon Wynonna Judd and the guitarist and singer Blake Mills, and generally made himself a fixture in the upper reaches of year-end best-albums lists thanks to smart, tuneful songs that fall somewhere between rock and folk. McCombs’s latest, last year’s “Heartmind,” is steeped in the imagery of music, with songs about music as a literal mistress on “Music Is Blue,” a nameless bar band transporting listeners in a nameless bar on “A Blue, Blue Band,” and finding a metaphor for human connection in the escapism of wannabe singers stepping up to the microphone on “Karaoke.”

“It’s just a crazy endeavor to get into a van and hit the road,” says the indie-rock singer and songwriter, who performs Sunday at The Sinclair. “There’s personal meltdowns, tires pop — you’re just inviting danger and misfortune when you go on tour. It’s kind of miraculous that anybody succeeds at it at all.”

Cass McCombs is coming to Cambridge on tour, though he fully recognizes that going on tour is a preposterous concept.

As someone who makes music for a living, McCombs doesn’t spend much time singing karaoke, but he says it’s easy to find in New York City, where he lives. “It can be great,” he says. “You know, sometimes you see people do it and they really touch on something special.”

Though “Heartmind” takes music as a motif, McCombs didn’t plan it that way. In fact, he doesn’t plan much at all before he records.

“I don’t really even know who’s going to play on it half the time,” he says. “It just kind of unravels itself. It’s not really that thought out.”

This time, he recorded in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, co-producing with Shahzad Ismaily, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Buddy Ross. For a record that McCombs says wasn’t mapped out in advance, the songs on “Heartmind” feel of a piece, on understated, sometimes jaunty musical arrangements framing lyrics with McCombs’s low-key blend of off-handed profundity and bone-dry wit. The album includes contributions from the Chapin Sisters, Danielle Haim of Haim, and Judd, who adds backing vocals to McCombs’s conversational musings on “Unproud Warrior.”

“I grew up with Wynonna’s music, but I never dreamed I would ever collaborate with her on any level,” McCombs says.

He first met the country star in 2019 when they wrote a song together and performed a one-off show in Nashville as the Frothy Pit. Though McCombs was nervous about meeting Judd, he says she couldn’t have been nicer.

“She’s super cool, super gracious and talented, and totally larger than life,” McCombs says. “And then her husband, Cactus, is hella cool and welcoming.”

Though writing songs with other people isn’t something McCombs does much of — “It’s hard enough writing on your own,” he says — he ended up co-writing five tunes on Blake Mills’s 2020 album “Mutable Set” by offering suggestions and ideas when Mills would send him songs in progress.

“I’ve been a fan of Cass’s since I was in my early 20s,” says Mills, who is now 36 and has played with McCombs on tour and contributed guitar parts to some of his albums. As Mills dug deeper into songwriting over the years, “I became more aware of how much craft there is, and style and economy, in Cass’s lyric writing, as well as his songwriting.”

As on McCombs’s previous albums, there are flashes of topicality, including a cutting reference to Elon Musk on “New Earth” that McCombs wrote before the billionaire’s Twitter takeover. Though his music is sometimes described as political, McCombs says that’s more because he’s writing about things that can be seen that way than any intent on his part.

“It’s such a charged word. I don’t think my songs are any one word,” he says. “If politics or political discourse somehow bubbles up, I think it’s about behavior, because political discourse is a part of our behavior — all of us — so it’s there.”

Instead of associations with politics, McCombs would rather his music be seen as “more of a spiritual thing,” though he immediately identifies a potential pitfall with that idea, too: “You can easily gag on your own spirituality, you know?” he says. “There’s a struggle there.”

Ultimately, McCombs hopes to overcome any of those other associations with the reason he risks personal meltdowns and blown tires by getting back in the van to go perform for people: It’s fun.

“That’s the joyful aspect of music, especially playing live,” he says. “Whether it’s intimate or very loud, there’s an immediacy and essentially, like, a joy to the experience. So, then all these other concepts are obliterated, and they just disintegrate into music.”

CASS McCOMBS

With Kolumbo. At The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. $19. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com.