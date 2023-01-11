Watch out for scenes of a dystopian Boston in the new HBO show ‘The Last of Us’

A new HBO series debuting this week will portray an overgrown, fungi-filled, dystopian Boston, 20 years after human civilization was wiped out.

“The Last of Us,” premiering Sunday, is an eight-episode series from Neil Druckmann and “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin. The post-pandemic show is based on the popular video game of the same name, and tells the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and an orphaned teen, Ellie, (Bella Ramsey), as they head west on a journey after the collapse of society due to a pandemic.

A trailer for the series gives viewers a taste for what’s to come, with one frame showing a downtown corridor that will be familiar to Bay Staters: State Street.