Watch out for scenes of a dystopian Boston in the new HBO show ‘The Last of Us’

A new HBO series debuting this week will portray an overgrown, fungi-filled, dystopian Boston, 20 years after human civilization was wiped out.
“The Last of Us,” premiering Sunday, is an eight-episode series from Neil Druckmann and “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin. The post-pandemic show is based on the popular video game of the same name, and tells the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and an orphaned teen, Ellie, (Bella Ramsey), as they head west on a journey after the collapse of society due to a pandemic.
A trailer for the series gives viewers a taste for what’s to come, with one frame showing a downtown corridor that will be familiar to Bay Staters: State Street.
In the eerie still, a person is seen walking from scaffolding attached to the Old State House to another building on the other side of the street. Boston’s iconic Custom House tower — a historic clock tower and landmark — is seen in the background, as is the Boston Globe’s building at 1 Exchange Pl.
To be sure, the frame depicts a CGI version of Boston, and the movie wasn’t actually filmed here. According to reports, much of the film was shot in Canada.
While the trailer doesn’t tease any more obvious Boston locations, the show itself is peppered with them, according to Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, who screened the first several episodes of the series (keep an eye out for his review).
Viewers may remember a similar post-pandemic, Boston-based beginning for the Hulu series, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Watch the full trailer below:
