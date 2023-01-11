Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to buy testing company

Boston-based education publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has reached a deal to acquire NWEA, a nonprofit research and educational services organization that produces standardized assessment tests. Portland, Ore.-based NWEA will continue to operate with its own brand under HMH’s ownership, including with its flagship assessment product, known as MAP Growth. About 1,300 people work for NWEA, formerly known as the Northwest Evaluation Association, and it served about 10,000 school districts in 2022. This is the first acquisition for HMH since the company was purchased by private equity firm Veritas Capital last year. The deal is expected to be completed within the next three months. The financial terms were not disclosed. “We are thrilled at the potential this acquisition brings for K-12 educators, at a time when the connection between instruction and assessment is increasingly critical for student success,” said Jack Lynch, chief executive of HMH. — JON CHESTO

ECONOMY

Boston Fed president leaning toward quarter-point rate hike in February

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said she’s leaning toward supporting a quarter-point interest rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting ending Feb. 1 as officials near a peak in borrowing costs. Downshifting to a smaller move from the more aggressive rate increases the Fed rolled out last year would give officials more time to see how their actions are affecting the economy, Collins said Wednesday in an interview with The New York Times. The Fed raised its main rate by 50 basis points at the last meeting in mid-December, slowing down following four straight 75 basis-point increases. Inflation data due Thursday have the potential to make a quarter-point move more certain, if price gains continue to slow. “I think 25 or 50 would be reasonable; I’d lean at this stage to 25, but it’s very data-dependent,” Collins said. “Adjusting slowly gives more time to assess the incoming data before we make each decision, as we get close to where we’re going to hold. Smaller changes give us more flexibility.” Policymakers rapidly lifted interest rates last year from near zero levels in March to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent in December, quickly hiking borrowing costs in an effort to tame the strongest inflation in a generation. Collins, who does not vote this year in monetary policy decisions but will take part in deliberations, told the Times she backs raising interest rates to slightly above 5 percent this year, potentially by approving quarter-point rate increases in February, March, and May. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

FTX says it has recovered more than $5 billion in cash and crypto

Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has recovered more than $5 billion worth of cash and crypto assets it may be able to sell to help repay customers and investors, an attorney for the company told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Wednesday. Company advisers have identified a significant amount of crypto but it will be more difficult to sell without depressing the market price of those digital tokens, FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich said. The company is also trying to sell off other ‘’nonstrategic investments’' made by FTX that have a book value of $4.6 billion, he said. — WASHINGTON POST

FINANCE

BlackRock to lay off about 500

BlackRock plans to dismiss about 500 employees, roughly 2.5 percent of its global workforce, after the world’s biggest asset manager grappled with sharp declines last year in equity and bond markets. It’s the first round of job cuts at New York-based BlackRock since 2019, and it will still leave head count about 5 percent higher than it was a year ago. The firm, which is set to report fourth-quarter results on Friday, had approximately 19,900 employees at the end of September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

THEME PARKS

Universal to build parks in Texas and Nevada

Universal Parks & Resorts division is planning two new regional developments in Texas and Nevada to capitalize on the growing popularity of out-of-home entertainment. The company plans to build a family-focused resort aimed specifically at younger kids on 97 acres of land it’s acquired in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas. It will include rides, shows, and a hotel, as well as character meet and greets tied to the company’s library of film and TV properties, which include Minions and Shrek. The company also announced plans for a year-round, horror-focused destination in Las Vegas. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

THEME PARKS

Disney backs away from unpopular policies

The Walt Disney Co. is making several changes at its domestic theme parks, including some easier reservations, in order to improve the public perception of its business. Among the changes: it will cease charging for overnight self-parking at its Walt Disney World resorts; Walt Disney World annual passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom) and individuals buying its Genie+ service will receive digital downloads of their ride photos taken in the park on the day of their purchase for no additional charge. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PANDEMIC

US drug makers resist China’s demand for cheaper COVID drugs

Top US makers of COVID drugs appear to be pushing back on China’s efforts to get them to cut their prices, underscoring the challenges the country faces in giving its vast population easy access to antivirals. Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, also known as Lagevrio, will sell in China for 1,500 yuan ($221) per bottle, local media outlet Jiemian reported on Tuesday, citing sources it didn’t identify. While that’s lower than the cost in many western countries, the price signals the US drug firm didn’t agree to a request by the Chinese authorities to cut the price further, it said. The apparent rebuff coincides with a similar deadlock over Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Best passport for world travelers: Japan

Japan starts 2023 with the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 193 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, which the country tops for the fifth consecutive year. Singapore and South Korea retained their places in joint second on the ranking, followed by Germany and Spain, and then a slew of other European nations. The United States was among the top 22, with visa-free access to 186 places, matching the likes of Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Natural gas prices down by half

Natural gas prices in the United States have almost halved in just under a month, and the downward pressure may continue as incremental production is expected to far outstrip demand growth. Energy traders and analysts have adopted an increasingly bearish tone on natural gas as higher output levels have been met with abnormally weak demand for heating in the Northern Hemisphere this winter amid milder weather. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Head of LVMH taps daughter to run Dior

Bernard Arnault named his daughter Delphine to run LVMH’s second-biggest brand, Dior, the latest step by the 73-year-old billionaire to elevate his children to key posts in his luxury empire. The appointment comes a month after Antoine Arnault, the eldest son, was given a wider role in the business, replacing Sidney Toledano as chief executive and vice chairman of Christian Dior SE, the holding company through which the family controls LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. — BLOOMBERG NEWS