New England VC group names Kent Bennett board chair, plus five new members

The New England Venture Capital Association named five new members to its board of directors Wednesday, as well as a new chair, Bessemer Venture Partners’ Kent Bennett.

The trade association for the region’s VC and startup community said the new appointments make its board more than 50 percent female and more diverse overall. The group’s 17-person board now has 11 women.

“Our organization is embarking on its next chapter, and leveraging new perspectives and ideas is critical to our growth and the value we bring to the New England venture community,” said Ari Glantz, executive director of the NEVCA.