Boston man sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining pandemic funds

A Boston man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Wednesday for using others’ identities to obtain more than $65,000 in pandemic assistance funds, officials said.

Wilson Radhames Peguero Brea, 53, pleaded guilty in federal court in October to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.

US District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced Peguero to 28 months in prison and one year of supervised release, the statement said.