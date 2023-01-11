Boston man sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining pandemic funds

A Boston man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Wednesday for using others’ identities to obtain more than $65,000 in pandemic assistance funds, officials said.
Wilson Radhames Peguero Brea, 53, pleaded guilty in federal court in October to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.
US District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced Peguero to 28 months in prison and one year of supervised release, the statement said.
Prosecutors said Peguero used the name and social security number of two US citizens to apply for and obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
He also obtained benefits under his own name but applied with a fake US permanent resident card and a fraudulently obtained driver’s license, the statement said.
Rollins’ office said the investigation into Peguero was led by the Document and Benefit Fraud Trask Force under the Department of Homeland Security, which specializes in “detecting, deterring, and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity, and benefit fraud schemes.”
