Boston police respond to two-car crash in Charlestown with life-threatening injuries

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2023, 11 minutes ago

Boston Police are responding to a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Alford Street in Charlestown, resulting in life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Traffic is closed in both directions on the street, according to a statement from Boston Police Department on Twitter.

“There’s heavy traffic in the area,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle. “We advise drivers to seek alternative routes.”

No further information was immediately available.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

