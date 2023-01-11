Boston police respond to two-car crash in Charlestown with life-threatening injuries

Boston Police are responding to a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Alford Street in Charlestown, resulting in life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
Traffic is closed in both directions on the street, according to a statement from Boston Police Department on Twitter.
Traffic Advisory: Alford Street in Charlestown is closed both directions due to a motor vehicle crash with life threatening injuries. Expect traffic delays in the area of Alford St./ Sullivan Sq. and Rutherford Ave. Please seek an alternative route.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 11, 2023
“There’s heavy traffic in the area,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle. “We advise drivers to seek alternative routes.”
No further information was immediately available.
