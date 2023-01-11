Boston traffic ranked fourth-worst in the world, study says

The 134 hours of delays endured by the average Boston driver put the city behind third-ranked Paris in 2022, where drivers lost 138 hours on average due to traffic jams, the study, released Tuesday, stated. Number two was Chicago, where Midway motorists logged 155 hours in traffic. And the worst of more than 1,000 major cities reviewed was London, where the average Brit was mired in 156 hours of gridlock.

The average Boston driver spent 134 hours stuck in traffic last year, making the famously gridlocked city the fourth-worst in the world in 2022 in terms of bumper-to-bumper delays, according to an annual study from the company INRIX.

Requests for comment on the annual findings from INRIX, a mobility analytics and connected car services company founded in 2004, were sent Wednesday morning to MassDOT and Boston City Hall.

“It is great to see civic and commercial life returning to normal, but unfortunately, we’re seeing congestion inching closer to, if not exceeding, pre- pandemic levels,” said study author Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst, in a statement from INRIX.

“We must manage congestion while improving mobility and accessibility in cities to avoid it hurting economic recovery and impacting the quality of life of commuters and residents,” Pishue said.

The cities rounding out the top 10 most congested spots for drivers in 2022 were Bogota, Colombia at 122 hours for the average driver lost to traffic; Palermo, Italy at 121 hours; Toronto at 118; New York City at 117; Monterrey, Mexico at 116; and Philly at 114.

In Boston, the cost of congestion per driver last year was $2,270, according to the study.

One idea to alleviate traffic that’s been floated is expanding tolling to alleviate congestion, by encouraging drivers to opt for mass transit instead.

“Greater Boston has one of the worst levels of traffic congestion in the nation, the MBTA struggles with safety and unreliable service, and roads and bridges throughout the state are in poor condition,” said Tom Ryan, senior adviser on policy, government, and community affairs for A Better City, a Greater Boston business organization, in the Globe’s popular “The Argument” section last week.

Ryan said a “fresh look at highway tolling is necessary and should start by acknowledging the current approach is unfair. ... We can expand tolling into new locations fairly by including discounts for low-income drivers and residents living near tolls.”

Such a plan, Ryan said, “can support infrastructure projects that reduce traffic, improve air quality, and create better alternatives to driving.”

