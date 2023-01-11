CCRI President Meghan Hughes joins the Boston Fed board

Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes just landed a coveted spot on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Hughes will be a Class B director, which is one of three spots on the nine-member board that goes to members of the public as chosen by member banks. Three Class A directors are from those member banks, and three Class C directors are also members of the public, but they are picked by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington.

Since becoming CCRI president in 2016, Hughes has emerged as the most effective education leader in Rhode Island, helping to push for a free community college program for all high school graduates and building the college into a vital space for workforce development.