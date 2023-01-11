CCRI President Meghan Hughes joins the Boston Fed board

Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes just landed a coveted spot on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Hughes will be a Class B director, which is one of three spots on the nine-member board that goes to members of the public as chosen by member banks. Three Class A directors are from those member banks, and three Class C directors are also members of the public, but they are picked by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington.
Since becoming CCRI president in 2016, Hughes has emerged as the most effective education leader in Rhode Island, helping to push for a free community college program for all high school graduates and building the college into a vital space for workforce development.
Hughes, who previously ran the Year Up program in Providence, is also chairwoman of the board for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board at the Rhode Island Foundation.
Other members of the Boston Fed’s board for 2023 are: Chairman Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7 in Boston; Roger W. Crandall, who runs MassMutual; Ronald O’Hanley, CEO of State Street Corp.; Sushil K. Tuli, CEO of Leader Bank; Jeanne A. Hulit, CEO of Maine Community Bank; Kimberly Sherman Stamler, president of real estate firm Related Beal; Lauren A. Smith, chief health equity and strategy officer of the CDC Foundation in Atlanta; and Lizanne Kindler, CEO of Talbots.
