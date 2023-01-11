Contractor accidentally strikes gas line outside West Newbury school, homes evacuated

A contractor accidentally struck a gas line Wednesday outside Pentucket Regional Middle High School in West Newbury, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes and a temporary shelter-in-place in classrooms, officials said.

The West Newbury Fire Department responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the gas leak, which occurred when the contractor was working in an athletic field, according to a statement from fire and school officials.

Fire and Police Chief Michael Dwyer was already on campus to train a school resource officer and was able to respond immediately, said schools superintendent Justin Bartholomew.