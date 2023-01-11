Contractor accidentally strikes gas line outside West Newbury school, homes evacuated

A contractor accidentally struck a gas line Wednesday outside Pentucket Regional Middle High School in West Newbury, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes and a temporary shelter-in-place in classrooms, officials said.
The West Newbury Fire Department responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the gas leak, which occurred when the contractor was working in an athletic field, according to a statement from fire and school officials.
Fire and Police Chief Michael Dwyer was already on campus to train a school resource officer and was able to respond immediately, said schools superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Nearby homes on Main Street were evacuated. Students were placed in a secure hold in their classrooms but were able to continue classes.
“The leak was a ways away from any classroom,” Bartholomew said in a phone interview.
The shelter-in-place was lifted and residents returned to their homes at 9:15 a.m. when the contractor was able to stop the flow of gas, officials said.
“A quick and professional response to this incident by first responders, schools, the contractor involved, and National Grid helped ensure there were no more serious issues this morning,” Dwyer said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.