Dzhokhar Tsarnaev‘s attorney urges court to throw out death sentence

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court.
Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds in 2013.
His lawyers are now challenging issues that weren’t considered by the Supreme Court, including whether the trial judge wrongly denied his challenge of two jurors who defense attorneys say lied during jury selection questioning.
One juror said she had not commented about the case online, but had retweeted a post calling Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage.” Another juror said none of his Facebook friends had commented on the trial, even though one had urged him to “play the part” so he could get on the jury and send Tsarnaev to “jail where he will be taken of,” defense attorneys say.
Some survivors of the bombing who attended the hearing met briefly with Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins afterward outside the courtroom.
Marc Fucarile, who lost a leg in the blast, said he came to the arguments to let the judges know survivors are “still paying attention to what they are doing.”
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s brother, Tamerlan, died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the April 15, 2013, bombing. (AP)