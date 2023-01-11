Ground stop ordered at Logan Airport and across nation until 9 a.m. as FAA works to fix computer system

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage,” the agency wrote this morning. “The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

The outage in the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMS) system was first discovered early Thursday, according to the agency. The first tweet was posted at 6:29 a.m.

All departures from Boston’s Logan International Airport are being delayed at least until 9 a.m. while the Federal Aviation Administration struggles to restart a critical computer system in the nation’s air traffic control network, officials said Thursday.

On its Twitter account, the agency said at 8:13 a.m. that all airborne flights are being allowed to land nationwide.

“All flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight,’' the agency tweeted.

Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan wrote in an e-mail Thursday morning that passengers should check with their airlines before heading to Logan.

“Due to the FAA system outage Massport is asking passengers to check with their airline on the status of their flight before heading to Logan,” she wrote. “There is a Nationwide System ground stop until further notice.”

The issue initially just impacted about 40 flights at Logan, but the ground stop order applies to all airlines.

Nearly 1,600 flights were delayed as of 7:57 a.m., according to Flightaware.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA system outage by the Secretary of Transportation.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” she tweeted. “The FAA will provide regular updates.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is also monitoring the incident.

“I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots,” he tweeted. “FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.’

The delays impacted travelers who were already on board planes around the country, including Jess Bidgood, a Boston Globe reporter.

Bidgood had booked a flight from Manchester, N.H. to Washington DC that was supposed to depart at 5:32 a.m., but she and other passengers got an unpleasant surprise when, just a few minutes before takeoff, the pilot informed them of a problem with a system many had never heard of.

“We boarded, and the pilot told us a couple minutes before departure about the NOTAM problem,” Bidgood said.

Bidgood said about the time they were supposed to be landing in Washington, passengers on her flight “shuffled dejectedly off the plane and back into the terminal as the sun rose over the tarmac.”

At 7:45 a.m., Bidgood’s flight to Washington was canceled.

Outside the Manchester airport, Matthew Oullette, of Merrimack, N.H., was bouncing his 14-month old baby. He was on his way to Myrtle Beach with his family, but he had no updates on when they would actually depart.

”We’re not in any rush, so it’s not a big deal,” Oullette said as baby wriggled.

”But we do have a baby to keep entertained,” his wife, Amanda, added.

This a developing story and will be updated.





