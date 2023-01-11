Maine man who allegedly attacked NYPD officers hoped to travel to Afghanistan and be a ‘suicide bomber,’ court documents say

“We allege that the defendant plotted a jihad-inspired attack targeting U.S. government officials, and on December 31st, 2022, attacked three NYPD officers who were part of the joint federal-state law enforcement operation protecting the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration,” US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement Tuesday. “We are deeply grateful for the bravery of the officers who were injured in this horrible attack and who put their lives on the line every day to serve their communities.”

The suspected motivations of the alleged attacker, Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, were referenced in an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in New York, where Bickford was charged Tuesday with the attempted murder of officers and government employees.

The Wells, Maine, man who allegedly attacked three NYPD officers with a long knife on New Year’s Eve near Times Square initially hoped to travel overseas to “ally himself” with the Taliban and be a suicide bomber, according to legal filings.

According to the affidavit, the knife-wielding Bickford, a recent convert to Islam, allegedly attacked the officers around 10:10 p.m. in the area of 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, striking all three and leaving one with ringing in his ears, head pain, and a laceration. Another officer suffered a skull fracture and a third sustained lacerations to his forehead, the affidavit said.

Bickford was shot by one of the officers and later spoke to investigators in the hospital, according to the filing.

He told authorities he had been walking around Times Square “trying to figure out the right time to kill,” praying and reciting verses from the Quran in an effort to “hype himself up,” the affidavit said.

He approached the first officer while clutching a kukri knife with a blade more than a foot long, shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he launched his attack, according to the affidavit.

“When asked why he decided to attack the first officer, Bickford stated that the officer was a man in uniform who had a weapon; that all men of military age were his targets; that no one can work for the U.S. Government and be a true Muslim, because the U.S. Government supports Israel; and that he wanted to kill as many of these targets as he could,” the affidavit said. “Bickford intended to die in the attack, in an effort to achieve martyrdom.”

No lawyer was listed in legal filings for Bickford, who is in custody on state charges related to the attack. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll make his first federal court appearance.

According to the FBI, in late November or early December Bickford told a family member he wanted to travel to Jordan or Afghanistan so he could be a “suicide bomber for his religion.” He purchased a crossbow that he planned to bring with him and said he felt “obligated by the Islamic religion to practice shooting that weapon every day,” the affidavit said.

A few months earlier, Bickford had started reading the Quran and attending mosques in Maine and New Hampshire, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly began following various Imams on YouTube, including a Jordanian cleric named Abu Muhammad al-Maqdisi who is considered “one of the most influential living jihadi theorists,” the filing said.

In early December, Bickford allegedly left handwritten notes at a mosque he had been attending, urging members to “reject democracy” and accept the teachings of al-Maqdisi, who “preaches a militant form of Islam,” the affidavit said.

In one note, Bickford wrote that “I fear for you a day when no repentance will be accepted. You are not upon the saved path,” the affidavit said.









