Maura Healey taps Massachusetts Business Roundtable leader, Walsh alum, as labor secretary

The appointment, the first since Healey was sworn in last week, is her eighth Cabinet pick as she works to fill senior executive branch positions in the new administration.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday announced she is appointing Lauren Jones, executive vice president of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, to serve as the next Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development.

The hire signals a continued focus on the business community, which Healey emphasized on the campaign trail and in her inaugural address.

She spoke emphatically about building the state’s economic competitiveness by lowering the cost of housing, making community college free for some residents, investing in job training, and tackling workforce issues to build a better transportation system.

Healey directly called out to business leaders, saying that “in us, you’ll have partners every step of the way.”

Before she joined the Massachusetts Business Roundtable in February 2021, Jones held a few other related roles, including several at the City of Boston under former mayor Martin J. Walsh, currently serving as President Biden’s Secretary of Labor.

There, she worked in the Office of Economic Development, Office of Health and Human Services, and as an advisor to Walsh. She worked on his transition committee in 2014, according to LinkedIn.

From 2009 to 2013, Jones worked in former governor Deval Patrick’s administration in the Office of Business Development, in Patrick and former Lieutenant Governor Tim Murray’s office, as well as in the Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

“Finding skilled talent for in-demand roles is among the greatest challenges impacting Massachusetts’ economy,” Jones said in a statement. “We need to harness the full potential of our community colleges, technical schools, apprenticeship programs and untapped talent to train the next generation of workers who will drive our economy, and we need to make sure those workers’ rights are protected each step of the way.”

Jones holds a master’s degree from Northeastern University and has a bachelor’s degree from Providence College. She lives in Boston.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.