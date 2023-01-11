MBTA operator acquitted in Green Line crash that injured dozens of passengers

“From the beginning, I said there was no evidence that he did anything wrong,” Turner’s defense lawyer Matthew Peterson told reporters outside the courtroom after the verdict. “And we’re just glad the jury finally looked at the evidence, and he was vindicated, showing that he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jurors found Owen Turner not guilty of common carrier’s gross negligence for rear-ending another trolley on July 30, 2021, on Commonwealth Avenue in front of Boston University. The jury deliberated for just 30 minutes Wednesday before rendering its verdict.

A Brighton Municipal Court jury on Wednesday acquitted a Green Line driver of a misdemeanor count stemming from a rush-hour trolley crash in Boston in July 2021 that injured dozens of passengers .

”This was an accident, it was nothing more or nothing less than that,” Peterson said.

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Addady told jurors in his opening statement Tuesday that “Mr. Turner neglected his duties” and “disregarded certain safety protocols and consequently he crashed his train into another causing a pretty severe accident.”

Because of evidentiary rules, Addady did not tell jurors that 27 people were injured in the crash or go into the extent of their injuries. Jurors also did not learn that Turner, who had worked for the MBTA for seven years, had been suspended six different times, including for speeding.

Takisha King, who was operating the front car of the lead train, testified that she heard a “loud bang” followed by passengers screaming.

“It was nothing like I ever imagined,” King said. “I just couldn’t imagine what had happened.”

King said she was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain.

Peterson had told jurors that they’d hear evidence Turner was unconscious at the time of the crash and did not intentionally neglect his duties. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on the evening in question.

Turner, Peterson said, was not on alcohol, drugs, or his cell phone. “Sometimes an accident is just an accident,” Peterson said. “This was a bad accident, people were hurt, people were scared, rightfully so they were scared.”

Turner, of Mattapan, did not testify before the defense rested its case Tuesday afternoon.

Data downloaded from Turner’s trolley indicated it was traveling 31 miles per hour in a track area where the speed limit was 10 miles per hour. The data also indicated the brakes were never applied before the collision, records show.

According to witness testimony, Turner told police he did not remember anything between receiving a white signal light indicating he was cleared to proceed to the next stop and ramming the trolley in front of his.

Turner told police at the crash scene that he did not fall asleep, but told officers the next day that he thought he fell asleep.

Police said that in a third interview with Turner, on Aug. 12, 2021, at Transit Police headquarters, there were “inconsistencies” with his initial story. They also said he revealed he had been suspended multiple times for speeding in his trolley.

