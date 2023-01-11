Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.35 billion for Friday the 13th; two winning $1 million tickets sold in Mass.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, which would be the second-largest in the game’s history and the fourth-largest in US lottery history, officials said.
It’s the game’s largest jackpot since 2018, when a ticket sold in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest in the history of the game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
In Tuesday night’s drawing, two Quic Pic tickets sold in Massachusetts won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers drawn. The winning tickets were sold at Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and at Jacqueline’s Supermarket in Lawrence, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., officials said.
Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at retailers throughout the state.
Mark William Bracken, the interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said it was exciting to see such a large jackpot and urged customers to play the game responsibly.
“With the jackpot nearing a record level, this is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Bracken said in a statement.
