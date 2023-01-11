Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.35 billion for Friday the 13th; two winning $1 million tickets sold in Mass.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, which would be the second-largest in the game’s history and the fourth-largest in US lottery history, officials said.

It’s the game’s largest jackpot since 2018, when a ticket sold in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest in the history of the game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

In Tuesday night’s drawing, two Quic Pic tickets sold in Massachusetts won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers drawn. The winning tickets were sold at Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and at Jacqueline’s Supermarket in Lawrence, lottery officials said.