More rain and mild air coming, but there’s a sliver of hope for winter enthusiasts

Our next weather system approaches tomorrow and with these relatively normal January temperatures in place as the mild air starts to overtake the colder air, there could be a brief period of mixed precipitation in the morning.

Seasonable weather continues today with a blend of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. This is just about where you would expect us to land this time of the year.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the lawns became briefly snow-covered well north and west of Boston before the rain. Temperatures by the end of the day will get into the 40s so as the system continues to progress through New England it will be mostly a rainmaker. Some of the showers Thursday night and early Friday could be heavy with downpours and even thunder. Notice on the loop below, which ends Friday morning the showers move in and out very quickly.

A quick burst of snow followed by rain arrives Thursday and Thursday night. Tropical Tidbits

It looks like we’ll keep some cloud cover on Saturday with temperatures right around 40 before things turn chillier for Sunday and Martin Luther King Day. There’s still no snow in sight. It even turns milder again later next week.

Further out in the future, there may be a shift in the pattern later this month or early next. Let’s talk about the Madden-Julian Oscillation for a bit. This teleconnection represents areas of thunderstorms and adjacent areas of dry weather moving eastward across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The surface and upper-atmosphere structure of the MJO for a period when the enhanced convective phase (thunderstorm cloud) is centered across the Indian Ocean and the suppressed convective phase is centered over the west-central Pacific Ocean. Horizontal arrows pointing left represent wind departures from average that are easterly, and arrows pointing right represent wind departures from average that are westerly. The entire system shifts eastward over time, eventually circling the globe and returning to its point of origin. Fiona Martin/Climate.gov

This cluster of thunderstorms can have somewhat dramatic impacts on the weather across the United States and Europe. As these thunderstorms move, forecasters categorize them in different locations or phases. The models have these thunderstorms moving into phases eight, one, and two, which are colder phases for us here in the United States.

The MJO is forecast to move into Phases 8, 1 and 2 in the coming weeks. NOAA

A move to the colder phases means our warm pattern might come to an end. It is not a perfect correlation and I’ve seen the MJO move into the colder phases without it becoming a lot colder here. However, it should give winter enthusiasts some hope that the entire winter won’t be lost.

Phases 1, 2, and 8 have a strong correlation to colder weather here in the eastern United States. NOAA



