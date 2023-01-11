Outside consultant recommends changes to BPS operations to get buses to run on time

The recommendations come after more than a decade of late buses, a problem the state has demanded BPS fix under a district improvement plan. The call for revamping school start times could generate the most heated debates if BPS pursues that measure, coming five years after a previous attempt to overhaul school bell schedules at nearly every school collapsed amid public uproar.

In an effort to improve the timeliness of buses and reduce costs, Boston Public Schools should change school start times, tighten ridership eligibility, and consolidate routes, according to a much-anticipated consulting report released Wednesday night.

But Wednesday’s report, which will be presented to the School Committee, makes clear the change is necessary: BPS transportation is currently juggling 19 different start times and 25 different dismissals each day, with many clustered at the height of rush hour. That, in turn, can cause buses to run late and prevent buses from doing multiple runs.

“Changes to bell schedules, while not easy, are essential to improving on-time performance,” according to the report by the Council of the Great City Schools, an advocacy organization for the nation’s largest school systems, which was commissioned by BPS. “Effective implementation will require meaningful stakeholder engagement. A communication plan outlining stakeholder groups, engagement opportunities, and timelines should be developed.”

The wide variation in bell schedules is due to the complexity of BPS busing operations, which transports 21,500 students each day to 242 public and private schools and specialized programs. Although BPS attempts to streamline the deployment of buses with three standardized bell schedules — with start times at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. — many schools often deviate from it because the length of school days vary across the system.

Changing bell times, the report notes, also carry other benefits for a school system that spends more than $140 million annually on busing: A reduction in bell times could enable more buses to do multiple runs in the morning and afternoon, which could allow BPS to run fewer buses and save money.

The state-mandated district improvement plan requires BPS to get at least 95 percent of buses to school on time each month, a benchmark it has yet to meet. The on-time performance for December was 93 percent, according to BPS.

The tardiness extends well beyond the variation in school bell schedules. Boston has among the worst traffic congestion in the nation, and transportation operations have long been hamstrung by problems with developing routes with adequate time between stops and pressure to reduce costs. The latter can pack buses with more stops than what drivers say are possible to get to school or to home on time.

Tensions between management and bus drivers also run high, and the bus fleet is stretched thin by school assignment policies within BPS that enable many students to attend schools more than three miles away often because of a shortage of seats or quality schools in their neighborhoods.

In advance of the School Committee meeting, Samuel DePina, deputy superintendent of operations, told members in a memo prepared Wednesday that the district is moving forward with some of the recommendations and is talking with charter schools about “making incremental bell time changes that will move BPS towards a more uniform, evenly distributed three tier bell system.

“The district is deeply committed to improving the transportation experience for all BPS students and families, and values the CGCS’s insights, recommendations, and partnership,” he said.

Other recommendations in the report include:

— Finding ways to increase distances students can walk to bus stops or to school.

― Scrutinizing more carefully whether students with disabilities who get picked up and dropped off in front of their homes truly need that service.

― Conducting a comprehensive review of bus routes with an eye towards greater efficiencies.

— Maximizing ride times, the earliest pickup times, the number of students on each bus, and the number of stops on each run in an effort to decrease buses and vans on the roads.

— Identifying other ways to reduce costs as well.

Changing school bell schedules could test the leadership of both Superintendent Mary Skipper and Mayor Michelle Wu. The last attempt, in December 2017, then superintendent Tommy Chang and former mayor Martin J. Walsh, invested considerable political capital to push their plan only to drop it two weeks after the School Committee approved it.

The plan, which would have shifted more school opening bells to sound before 7:30 a.m., was widely panned due to a lack of public buy-in and engagement. The School Committee approved a policy to change the school start times without informing the public ahead of time about what the new start and end times would be at each school. BPS provided that information the day after the School Committee vote, sparking a tidal wave of opposition.

The controversy marred Chang’s reputation and six months later, after having a tough conversation with Walsh, Chang left BPS.









