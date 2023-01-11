Search continues for missing Cohasset woman; investigators analyze items recovered from dumpsters north of Boston

Authorities on Monday searched dumpsters in Swampscott near the home of the mother of Brian R. Walshe , Ana Walshe’s husband; a transfer station in Peabody; and a waste-to-energy facility south of Boston in Wareham, officials said.

Investigators on Monday recovered “a number of items” in dumpsters north of Boston, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities are continuing to search Wednesday for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who went missing Jan. 1 and whose husband is currently being held in jail for allegedly impeding the investigation.

The recovered items will undergo forensic testing as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Ana Walshe, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Tuesday.

Her husband is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail for allegedly misleading police who have been searching for the real estate executive since she was reported missing by co-workers on Jan. 4.

Two law enforcement officials who were briefed on the case said investigators recovered a hacksaw and blood evidence in trash at the Peabody transfer station.

A search of the Walshe home in Cohasset was completed Tuesday, authorities said.

In Quincy District Court on Monday, where Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to a single count of misleading police, prosecutors said they discovered blood and a damaged, bloodied knife in the basement of the couple’s home.

No new charges have been filed against Walshe as a result of the items recovered Sunday, officials said.

Authorities have said Brian Walshe provided changing and false accounts of his interactions with his wife dating back to the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, when he claimed she told him she had to fly to Washington, D.C., because of a work emergency, according to a police report.

Walshe said his wife usually took a ride share or taxi to Logan Airport, but Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn M. Beland said in court there are no records Ana Walshe hired a ride-share service or flew out of Logan that day. Walshe had a ticket for a Jan. 3 flight to Washington, D.C., but never took that flight, she said.

On Jan. 2, Brian Walshe told investigators he only left his house to take one of his sons to get ice cream, authorities said. But investigators learned he went to a Home Depot in Rockland and purchased $450 in cleaning supplies, including mops, buckets, tarps, tape, and drop cloths, Beland said.

Beland, a former homicide prosecutor in Suffolk County, said the fact that Ana Walshe was not reported missing until Jan. 4 gave her husband “time to clean up, to dispose of evidence.” Ana Walshe’s cellphone pinged in the area of the Cohasset address on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 but has since gone quiet.

Brian Walshe’s due back in court on Feb 9.

He’s also awaiting sentencing in federal court in Boston for scamming a Los Angeles art collector who paid $80,000 for two Andy Warhol paintings that were later determined to be fake. Authorities have said they do not see a connection between the Warhol case and his wife’s disappearance.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.