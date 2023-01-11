Three juveniles charged with assault after Auburn middle schoolers were shot with gel pellets, police say

Officers began investigating and narrowed their search to a four-door white sedan seen on video in the neighborhood, police said.

Police said they received multiple calls around 3 p.m. from parents of Auburn Middle School students on Briarcliff Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue reporting that their children had been “shot” by gel pellets while stepping off the bus and walking to their homes.

Three juveniles in Auburn are each facing multiple assault charges after they allegedly fired a gel gun at middle schoolers getting off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

One victim identified one of the people inside the car, which was registered to another individual with the same last name, police said.

Advertisement

Officers found the car parked outside Auburn High School and saw an Orbeez gel gun with orange gel balls sitting in plain view on the floor of the car’s back seat area, partially hidden beneath the front passenger’s seat.

Police found one of the alleged suspects, who “quickly admitted to what had occurred and also was able to identify the others involved,” the Auburn Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The parents of the three suspects went to the police department and were notified of the charges, the statement said. Each juvenile was charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

A message sent to Auburn School District officials seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.