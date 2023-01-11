Two Fitchburg High students arrested after fight involving a knife, police say

High school staff immediately responded to the two students engaged in the fight, officials said. Police responded at 9:44 a.m. after “a knife was uncovered,” and the students were taken into custody, according to a statement from Fitchburg Public Schools on Twitter.

Two Fitchburg High School students were arrested after a fight involving a knife Wednesday morning, police said.

“I can confirm arrests were made at FHS involving an incident with a weapon,” said Fitchburg Police Captain Christopher Garcia.

No injuries were reported, Garcia said in an email statement.

“The safety and security at our public schools is paramount both for our students and staff,” Garcia said. “We are working closely with the school administration as to next steps and consequences.”

Advertisement

All students have returned to classes, school officials said. No further information was immediately available.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.