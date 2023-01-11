fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two juveniles arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver at gunpoint

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2023, 1 hour ago

Two boys were arrested for allegedly robbing a food delivery driver, who appeared to suffer facial injuries, at gunpoint in Lowell on Tuesday, authorities said.

One boy attempted to flee after the two were spotted by detectives canvassing Gates Street, where the incident allegedly occurred, Lowell police said in a statement.

The boy was detained a short distance away, the statement said. A firearm was located nearby, the statement said, which he allegedly discarded.

Officers spoke with the victim, an adult man, upon responding to a restaurant on Chelmsford St., the statement said.

Both boys were charged with armed robbery, the statement said. The boy who attempted to flee was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct, the statement said.

No further information was available.

