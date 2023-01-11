What went wrong with air travel this morning?

What’s the system outage that caused all this?

Here’s a quick primer on what we know about the outage.

A critical air travel computer system outage Wednesday temporarily grounded all domestic flights in the United States, including at Logan International Airport in Boston .

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all departures grounded after discovering a malfunction in its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, around 6:30 Wednesday morning. Flights began to resume shortly before 9 a.m. but many were cancelled or delayed.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews,’’ the agency tweeted at 8:50 a.m. “The ground stop has been lifted.”

NOTAM systems contain “information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations,” according to the FAA website.

The NOTAM system “sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots,” United Airlines said via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Messages “indicate the real-time and abnormal status of the [national airspace system] impacting every user” and “concern the establishment, condition, or change of any facility, service, procedure or hazard” in the system, according to the FAA website. “NOTAMs have a unique language using special contractions to make communication more efficient.”

Why did NOTAM fail on Wednesday?

That remains a mystery. The outage happened overnight and the FAA said it was continuing to “look into the cause of the initial problem.”

What’s the Biden administration saying about the mishap?

Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, tweeted at 8:54 a.m. that the system was “fully restored” although the cause of the outage was not clear.

“I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps,” Buttigieg wrote.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the system outage.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed [the US Transportation Department] to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” she tweeted at 7:39 a.m. “The FAA will provide regular updates.”

Biden later told reporters that “we don’t know” what caused the outage.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him [for] about 10 minutes,” Biden said. “I told him to report directly to me when they find out ... We don’t know what the cause of it is.”

Has something like this ever happened before?

Yes. On Jan. 2, a problem with the functioning of a separate system known as En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic prompted the FAA to issue a so-called ground stop order, slowing traffic into Florida airports, Reuters reported.

The first-ever grounding of all flights in the United States occurred after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, CNN reported.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, as well as material from prior Globe stories.

