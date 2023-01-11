Democrats have an advantage over a weakened McCarthy — but will they use it?

Sure, Democrats lost the House majority and with it the ability to set the rules of play, chair the chamber’s committees, and set the legislative agenda. But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has lost control of his own caucus through horse trades that emboldened its most extreme and ineffective members. They can make a lot of noise, but it will be difficult to impossible for them to make any progress, let alone law. With a razor-thin majority that includes a Freedom Caucus that is more than willing to throw him under the bus, McCarthy is battered, weakened, and has probably given up too much for what he’s got. He cannot govern that way.

In Republicans’ first week of control of the House of Representatives, Democrats proved they are stronger than their political opponents thought. The challenge now will be if Democrats can remain sufficiently united and focused to hold and use that leverage to do the work voters sent them there to do.

Advertisement

That is, not without Democrats. And they know it.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“Here’s the deal: If McCarthy wants to get things done, he’s going to have to work with us,” Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, ranking member of the powerful House Rules Committee, told me.

The test will be if Democrats can play the long game and not be distracted by the chaos the GOP-led House has in store.

So far, Democrats have used their leverage wisely. They remained unified throughout the 15 ballots it took McCarthy to win the gavel, remained cool and focused as GOP members were reduced to heated intraparty skirmishes, and elevated the stature of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries to new heights. The Democrats emerged looking like the adults in the room.

On the other hand, Republicans have made their priorities clear: obstruction, be it of Democrats or even Republicans who stand in their way; shielding their own members from accountability, be it for fomenting an insurrection or lying with abandon in order to get elected; and payback, be it in the form of weaponized congressional investigations or punitive actions against their favored Democratic adversaries.

Advertisement

The only legislation Republicans are interested in passing are futile messaging bills that have no chance of becoming law, meant only to throw raw political meat to certain segments of their base. Antiabortion bills and measures to gut the IRS are dead on arrival at the Senate, but passage was never the point.

McCarthy’s reported agreement to pack the Rules Committee with up to three Freedom Caucus members bent on obstructing most pieces of legislation from the start comes at a terrible time for weird flexes: Urgent matters like government funding and the debt limit loom large.

“They don’t care about governing,” McGovern said of the potential new committee members. “They don’t care if the government stays open or shuts down, or whether we default in their financial obligations or not. They are only interested in puffing up their egos, getting more Twitter followers, and maybe making an appearance on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ That’s their whole life.”

But here’s a problem for House GOP lawmakers: They’re up for election every two years. And in the past several election cycles, voters have made it clear that they don’t want obstruction for its own sake. McCarthy’s political life will depend on his ability to reach across the aisle.

Advertisement

This is particularly true under the new rule that allows just one member to move to unseat him.

That doesn’t mean Democrats should roll over. In addition to the action on the debt ceiling and government funding bills, this leverage should be used to push for real bipartisan measures on immigration and border control and addressing the ongoing labor shortage that has stymied the economy.

“My job is not to bail out Kevin McCarthy,” said McGovern. “If he wants our help, then, you know, he’s going to have to be willing to work with us. I’m not a cheap date. So if [Republicans] move to vacate the chair, and he wants Democrats to not vote to expel him, then there’s going to have to be some discussion in terms of give and take.”

But they shouldn’t give too much without getting something meaningful for it. That’s the biggest lesson Democrats must learn from McCarthy’s misstep.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe and The Emancipator. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.