Police must be prepared to put away guns and de-escalate

The fatal shooting last week by Cambridge police of an individual reportedly experiencing extreme distress and exhibiting self-abusive behaviors brings back painful memories (“A community mourns,” Metro, Jan. 10), as did the lawsuit filed this month by the family of an individual who was fatally shot by Newton police in January 2021.

My late brother, Scott, lived his whole adult life plagued by severe mental illness — schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. On several occasions, he acted in a threatening manner to himself and others. He behaved this way when he stopped taking medications that helped keep his internal voices in check. Working with creative, competent mental health staff and emergency professionals in Delaware where he lived, my partner and I, as co-guardians, managed to get help that put him back on track.