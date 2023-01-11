Shooting on her Cambridge street should stir empathy, not fear

Re “Man fatally shot by Cambridge police” (Metro, Jan. 5): When I arrived home on Jan. 4, my street — Chestnut Street — was blocked by police. An officer said there was “a shooting” but wouldn’t say more. I scoured the news, learning in piecemeal updates that police had shot and killed a 20-year-old student of color who reportedly had been self-harming and armed with a kukri knife, a few houses down from my apartment.

The only nearby resident who was quoted for The Boston Globe’s report of the incident said (in the online version of the story) that she hasn’t felt safe walking around the neighborhood in recent years and that she drives to places like Harvard and MIT because of this. I have a different perspective: As a young woman, I walk from Cambridgeport to Harvard and back every day. I feel safer walking alone at night than almost anywhere else I’ve lived.