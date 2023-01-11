Shooting on her Cambridge street should stir empathy, not fear

Re “Man fatally shot by Cambridge police” (Metro, Jan. 5): When I arrived home on Jan. 4, my street — Chestnut Street — was blocked by police. An officer said there was “a shooting” but wouldn’t say more. I scoured the news, learning in piecemeal updates that police had shot and killed a 20-year-old student of color who reportedly had been self-harming and armed with a kukri knife, a few houses down from my apartment.
The only nearby resident who was quoted for The Boston Globe’s report of the incident said (in the online version of the story) that she hasn’t felt safe walking around the neighborhood in recent years and that she drives to places like Harvard and MIT because of this. I have a different perspective: As a young woman, I walk from Cambridgeport to Harvard and back every day. I feel safer walking alone at night than almost anywhere else I’ve lived.
This should not be a surprise — Cambridge has a lower violent crime rate than both the Massachusetts and national averages and significantly less crime than cities of comparable size. While it increased slightly from 2019′s 50-year low, it’s far less than it was for most of the half-century prior.
I urge residents not to lean into fear. The death of a young person in crisis is a tragedy, and moments like these are a desperate call for more community, not less.
Madeleine Jackman
Cambridge