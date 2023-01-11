Home of the Week: For $1,700 a month, a Norton apartment that wastes no space

Square feet 500

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Included Appliances, trash and snow removal, parking, lawn maintenance

This is a cozy apartment in a quiet town known for Wheaton College, a TPC Boston Golf Course the legendary Arnold Palmer designed, and Winslow Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.

While the building, which was constructed in 1900, was previously used as a hair salon, it has been lovingly renovated into a two-family residence. Now every feature of the home has been thoughtfully considered to maximize the living space.

The apartment in the two-family home is on the first floor. Helen Bettencourt

With significant parking out front, the blue building features a few steps that lead up to an uncovered porch. Unit A is on the first floor, and residents step inside from under a blue awning that the listing agent says may be removed or replaced. Upon entering, you’re welcomed into the combined living area and kitchen. The living area features two wide casement windows and hardwood floors in a space that can accommodate a small sectional. A stone feature wall serves as a great background for a TV stand.

The living room boasts a stone feature wall. Helen Bettencourt

To the right and deeper into the home is the kitchen, which has a breakfast bar that seats two comfortably but can accommodate three. The space also offers full-size stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, a gray glass tile backsplash, white Shaker-style cabinetry; and recessed lighting.

A barn door slides open to reveal a comfortable bedroom that can hold a queen-sized bed. There’s a wide casement window, and a double closet with two levels of hanging space as well as lighting. A nook serves as the perfect spot for a dresser or armoire.

An on-trend barn door opens into the bedroom. Helen Bettencourt

The bedroom comes with a nook perfect for dresser. Helen Bettencourt

Next door is the bathroom, where efficiency is king. There’s a new standalone shower, black tile flooring, and a small gray vanity that sits next to a narrow but tall linen cabinet. Natural light comes from a small window above the toilet.

The bath features a standalone shower and black tile flooring. Helen Bettencourt

Back in the hallway, there’s a stacked washer and dryer with overhead storage space and a door to the back parking area and a yard shared with the other tenants. The unit comes with two parking spaces, including one out back that’s ideal for unloading groceries. The backyard features a flat, grassy lawn with a picnic table.

The washer and dryer are stacked in the hall, and there is overhead storage. Helen Bettencourt

The unit comes with a parking space in back and one out front. Helen Bettencourt

The tenants share the yard. Helen Bettencourt

The landlord does not allow smoking or pets. Available as “tenant at will,” but the landlord would prefer a long-term resident who would be willing to sign at least a 12-month lease. First and last month’s rent are required, plus a security deposit. The units have separate electric and gas meters, and tenants pay for gas, electric, cable, and central air.

Bisected by Interstate 495, Norton is about 45 minutes from Providence and an hour or so from Boston. The MBTA Commuter Rail has stations in Mansfield and Attleboro.

Caryn Campbell of Jack Conway of Mansfield has the listing.

Caryn Campbell of Jack Conway of Mansfield has the listing.

