NHL

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery named coach of Atlantic Division team for NHL All-Star Game

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated January 11, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Jim Montgomery and the Bruins face the Seattle Kraken Thursday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jim Montgomery, who in his first season as coach has led the Bruins to the best record in the NHL, on Wednesday was named coach of the Atlantic Division All-Star team for the league’s All-Star weekend in Sunrise, Fla.

The coach Montgomery replaced in Boston, Bruce Cassidy, was named coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team because his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, has the highest points percentage in the division.

Rod Brind’Amour of the Hurricanes was named coach of the Metropolitan Division and Pete DeBoer of the Stars was named to coach the Central Division.

The Bruins are 32-4-4 through 40 games and have a league-leading 68 points. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was previously announced as one of the first 32 players to be selected for the All-Star Game.

Online fan voting for the remaining 12 players who will be added to the All-Star lineups ends Jan. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and will be revealed Jan. 19. The All-Star Game will be held Feb. 4-5 at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.

