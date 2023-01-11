Bruins coach Jim Montgomery named coach of Atlantic Division team for NHL All-Star Game

Jim Montgomery, who in his first season as coach has led the Bruins to the best record in the NHL, on Wednesday was named coach of the Atlantic Division All-Star team for the league’s All-Star weekend in Sunrise, Fla.

The coach Montgomery replaced in Boston, Bruce Cassidy, was named coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team because his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, has the highest points percentage in the division.

Rod Brind’Amour of the Hurricanes was named coach of the Metropolitan Division and Pete DeBoer of the Stars was named to coach the Central Division.